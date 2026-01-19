TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
Silver
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

GBP/USD rallies as Trump tariff threats against Europe weigh on US Dollar

  • GBP/USD climbs as Trump threatens tariffs on Europe, reviving trade war fears and weakening the US Dollar.
  • The European Union and the United Kingdom signal a potential retaliation, adding pressure on the Greenback amid rising geopolitical uncertainty.
  • Traders eye UK jobs, inflation data and Trump’s speech in Davos for fresh Sterling catalysts.
GBP/USD rallies as Trump tariff threats against Europe weigh on US Dollar
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

GBP/USD rises on Monday after tensions between the US and Europe had grown following a social media post of US President Donald Trump threatening to impose duties on eight European countries. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.3414, up 0.28%.

Sterling advances as US–Europe trade tensions spark broad Dollar selling

Over the weekend, Trump announced 10% tariffs on eight countries, including Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Finland, the Netherlands and the UK. The duties would be effective on February 1 and would be increased to 25% on June 1 if they failed to reach an agreement, so the US can annex or purchase Greenland.

As a response, the European Union (EU) and the UK seem set to retaliate against the US. The EU is preparing to impose €93 billion of tariffs on the US or restrict American companies from the European market.

The news is a headwind for Greenback, which is down 0.38% in the day, according to the US Dollar Index (DXY). The DXY, which measures the US Dollar’s performance against a basket of six currencies, is down 0.30% to 99.08.

According to Reuters, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called for a calm discussion on Greenland on Monday.

Meanwhile, GBP/USD has risen on broad US Dollar weakness, in tune with seasonality. During the last five years, Sterling posted positive numbers even though the swaps market had priced in less easing on the Federal Reserve than on the Bank of England.

Ahead this week, the UK docket will feature jobs data and inflation figures. In the US, traders will eye jobs, housing data and a speech by US President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

In two of the last five years, Sterling was positive in January, but so far in 2026 is down after traders priced out fewer rate cuts by the Federal Reserve towards the end of the year.

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

GBP/USD Daily chart

The GBP/USD technical picture shows the pair remains downward biased, but a daily close above the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.3400 could sponsor a recovery if buyers reclaim the latest cycle high of 1.3567, the January 6 high.

Otherwise, if sellers drive the pair below 1.3400, expect further losses with the 50-day SMA being the next support below the 200-day SMA at 1.3325, followed by 1.3300.

Pound Sterling Price This Month

The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this month. British Pound was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.98%0.38%0.98%1.21%-0.57%-0.02%0.63%
EUR-0.98%-0.63%0.06%0.30%-1.16%-0.92%-0.27%
GBP-0.38%0.63%0.70%0.95%-0.53%-0.29%0.36%
JPY-0.98%-0.06%-0.70%0.15%-1.43%-1.46%-0.23%
CAD-1.21%-0.30%-0.95%-0.15%-1.57%-1.60%-0.57%
AUD0.57%1.16%0.53%1.43%1.57%0.24%0.90%
NZD0.02%0.92%0.29%1.46%1.60%-0.24%0.65%
CHF-0.63%0.27%-0.36%0.23%0.57%-0.90%-0.65%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Markets analyst, news editor, and trading instructor with over 14 years of experience across FX, commodities, US equity indices, and global macro markets.

More from Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD climbs to daily highs, focus on 1.1650

EUR/USD climbs to daily highs, focus on 1.1650

EUR/USD now picks up extra pace, climbing past the 1.1640 level, or daily highs, as the US Dollar continues to lose momentum. The move follows fresh tariff threats from President Trump against eight European countries opposing his proposal to take Greenland. With US stock and bond markets closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, trading conditions are likely to remain thin.

GBP/USD advances to two-day tops near 1.3420

GBP/USD advances to two-day tops near 1.3420

GBP/USD found its footing after a soft start to the week, edging modestly above 1.3400 the figure on Monday. The British Pound gathers steam on the back of a weaker Greenback, as markets continue to evaluate President Trump’s latest tariff threats against Europe over Greenland.

Gold: Is there a ceiling for XAU/USD?

Gold: Is there a ceiling for XAU/USD?

Gold drew strong buying interest at the start of the week, surging to a fresh record high near $4,700 per troy ounce. Markets turned more cautious after President Trump threatened tariffs on eight European countries opposing his plan to acquire Greenland, a shift that helped underpin the yellow metal.

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe in a freefall, echoing Bitcoin’s drop

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe in a freefall, echoing Bitcoin’s drop

Meme coins, such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe, extend the decline from last week, with a roughly 3% drop on Monday. The meme coins trade below the crucial moving averages, aiming for the immediate support to potentially reset the momentum.

When tariffs become ammunition and capital becomes the battlefield

When tariffs become ammunition and capital becomes the battlefield

Markets opened the week like a risk engine hitting a pothole at speed. Equities stepped back, gold vaulted to fresh highs, Treasuries caught a bid, and the dollar, outside of havens, took on a soft bid. This was not a data-driven wobble or a valuation purge.

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe in a freefall, echoing Bitcoin’s drop

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe in a freefall, echoing Bitcoin’s drop

Meme coins, such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe, extend the decline from last week, with a roughly 3% drop on Monday. The meme coins trade below the crucial moving averages, aiming for the immediate support to potentially reset the momentum.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers