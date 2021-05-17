Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: UK reopenings underpin the pound

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling set to benefit from UK reopening and global cooldown

GBP/USD has been trying to find its feet after falling last week. Concerns about global growth could keep the dollar depressed. Optimism about the UK's reopening may push sterling higher. Tuesday's four-hour chart is painting a mixed picture. The latest round of easing has begun on Monday, and it also includes more leisure activities. Is it already priced into the pound?

GBP/USD Forecast: UK reopenings underpin the pound

The GBP/USD pair surged in the final trading session on Monday to 1.4146, holding nearby ahead of the Asian opening. The pair quickly reverted dips below the 1.4100 threshold, as optimism on reopenings underpinned the pound. According to the latest data available, shoppers in Britain were up 0.5% in the week ended May 15, as the country prepared for indoor hospitality.

GBP/USD analysis: Remains near 1.4100

The GBP/USD currency exchange rate managed to pierce the resistance zone of the 1.4105/1.4110 zone. However, the pair immediately found resistance in the 1.4120 level. In the meantime, on Monday, the currency rate was ignoring the 1.4100 mark, the 100-hour simple moving average and the weekly simple pivot point at 1.4091.