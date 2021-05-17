GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling set to benefit from UK reopening and global cooldown

- GBP/USD has been trying to find its feet after falling last week.
- Concerns about global growth could keep the dollar depressed.
- Optimism about the UK's reopening may push sterling higher.
- Tuesday's four-hour chart is painting a mixed picture.
Summer is here – officially there is a month left, but Brits are already taking advantage of the new regulations, which allow for foreign holidays in select countries. The latest round of easing has begun on Monday, and it also includes more leisure activities. Is it already priced into the pound?
Prime Minister Boris Johnson already announced these steps a week ago, but they were marred by concerns over the spread of the Indian variant. Reports about clusters of the contagious strain have weighed on sterling. Nevertheless, vaccines seem to cope with this mutation and Britain is already well advanced in its immunization efforts People aged 35 and older are eligible to receive the jab.
While the return to airports and pubs supports the pound, the dollar is facing fresh pressure. Last week, the greenback benefited from concerns about rising inflation, stemming from stronger than projected Consumer Price Index figures. The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment report also added to fears, by including an increase in inflation estimates.
On the other hand, America's economy is suffering from speed bumps – Retail Sales disappointed by remaining flat in April, and the Control Group surprisingly fell by 1.5% last month. The US is not alone. China, the world's second-largest economy, reported an increase of only 17.7% YoY in consumption. While that figure looks large, it fell short of around 25% expected.
How high can inflation rise without robust Chinese expenditure? If the global economy does not overheat, there is no need for the Fed to taper down its bond buys, nor raise rates. Most Fed officials have been reiterating the position that inflation is transitory.
Can the Fed keep US rates in check?
Vice-Chair Richard Clarida and several of his colleagues will be speaking today. If they repeat the same message, the dollar could weaken.
Another source of worry comes from rising COVID-19 cases in Asia. Taiwan, the world's largest producer of microchips, is suffering from a wave of infections, joining the ranks of Singapore, India, and other countries. While that may support the safe-haven dollar, it may convince the Fed to keep monetary policy highly accommodative. More dollars printed mean a weaker dollar.
Overall, there is more room to the upside than to the downside for cable.
GBP/USD Forecast
Pound/dollar is suffering from downside momentum on the four-hour chart but is trading above the 50, 100 and 200 Simple Moving Averages, a bullish sign. With the Relative Strength Index hovering outside overbought conditions, the upside looks more appealing.
Some resistance is at 1.4120, the daily high. It is followed by 1.4180, the monthly peak, and then by 1.4240, the 2021 top.
Some support awaits GBP/USD at the daily low of 1.4080. It is followed by 1.410, which was a low point earlier this month and capped the pair earlier. Further down, 1.3975 awaits the pair.
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Cable ready for next climb, with help from UK data, the Fed
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers above 1.21 as US Treasury yields ease
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2150 but off the lows, as US Treasury yields retreat and weigh on the dollar. Earlier, the safe-haven greenback benefited from flows after China reported disappointing data. Fed officials are set to speak later in the day.
GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, off the lows as the dollar edges lower with US Treasury yields. The UK is extending its reopening on Monday with additional activities and international travel expanded. Britain proposes food checks in the Irish Sea as leftovers from Brexit remain.
GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, off the lows as the dollar edges lower with US Treasury yields. The UK is extending its reopening on Monday with additional activities and international travel expanded. Britain proposes food checks in the Irish Sea as leftovers from Brexit remain.
Dogecoin Price remains on track to hit new all-time highs at $1
Dogecoin price shows resilience as it treads the demand zone extending from $0.489 to $0.522. The 100 four-hour SMA at $0.504 coincides with this range and adds credence to a potential bounce. Clearing the $0.569 resistance will allow DOGE to skyrocket 75% to $1.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Don’t fight the Fed continues to be the narrative as data disappoints
Equity indices look set to close the week in positive mode despite poor retail sales data. Meme retail stocks roar back as Bitcoin struggles to hold 50,000. Big tech also sees flows as equity inflows continue for the 14th week.