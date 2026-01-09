Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Slips below 1.3450 as NFPs slash January Fed cut bets

GBP/USD slips below 1.3450 as NFPs slash January Fed cut bets

The Pound Sterling retraces on Friday after December’s Nonfarm Payrolls report delivered mixed figures, though traders reduced bets for an interest rate cut in January. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD trades at 1.3412 after reaching a high of 1.3451. Read More...

Pound Sterling revisits weekly low against US Dollar ahead of US NFP data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades near its weekly low around 1.3420 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Friday. The GBP/USD pair is under pressure as the US Dollar rallies further ahead of the United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for December, which will be published at 13:30 GMT. Read More...

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Remains below 1.3450, nine-day EMA

GBP/USD remains subdued for the fourth consecutive day, trading around 1.3430 during the Asian hours on Friday. The momentum indicator 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 51.9 is neutral, reflecting slower momentum after firm recent readings. An RSI drop back beneath 50 would strengthen the case for a deeper pullback. Read More...