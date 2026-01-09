TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

GBP/USD slips below 1.3450 as NFPs slash January Fed cut bets

  • GBP/USD pulls back as weak job gains are offset by a lower unemployment rate, reinforcing labor market resilience.
  • Markets slash January Fed rate-cut odds after NFPs, supporting the Dollar despite softer housing data.
  • Focus turns to UK retail sales, jobs, and GDP data next week for fresh Sterling catalysts.
GBP/USD slips below 1.3450 as NFPs slash January Fed cut bets
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

The Pound Sterling retraces on Friday after December’s Nonfarm Payrolls report delivered mixed figures, though traders reduced bets for an interest rate cut in January. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD trades at 1.3412 after reaching a high of 1.3451.

Sterling retreats on mixed US payrolls data, traders pare near-term easing expectations

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed that the economy added just 50K people to the workforce, below estimates of 60K and the previous print of 64K. Although the print shows signs of weakness, the Unemployment Rate edged lower from 4.6% to 4.4%, beneath forecasts of 4.5%.

The report reaffirmed Fed officials’ comments that the labor market is in a no-firing, no-hiring environment and traders perceived the report as solid as they trimmed the chances for a rate cut in January from around 29% to nearly 5%, revealed Prime Market Terminal data

Fed interest rate probabilities - Source: Prime Market Terminal

US housing data and Consumer Sentiment was worse than expected

At the same time, Building Permits for October in the US dipped 0.2% from September’s 1.415 million to 1.412 million. Private-owned Housing Starts in October came to 1.246 million, for a 4.6% decline from September print of 1.306 million.

Recently, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment preliminary reading in January exceeded economists’ forecast of 53.5, came at 54, improved from November’s final reading of 52.9. Inflation expectations for 1-year were unchanged at 4.2% and for a five-year period rose from 3.2% to 3.4%.

Across the pond, the UK’s economic docket was absent, yet it is expected to gain traction, next week. The BRC Like-For-Lile Retail Sales data for December is awaited, UK’s jobs data and the release of GDP figures.

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The GBP/USD extended its downtrend and seems poised to challenge the 200-day SMA at 1.3384. A daily close below the latter could cement the case for testing the 50-day SMA at 1.3288, before sellers push to drive the exchange rate to 1.3200.

Conversely, buyers need to reclaim 1.3450 and on further weakness, reach the 1.3500 mark.

GBP/USD daily chart

Pound Sterling Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.85%0.44%0.82%1.10%0.02%0.71%1.12%
EUR-0.85%-0.40%0.02%0.25%-0.81%-0.14%0.27%
GBP-0.44%0.40%0.32%0.66%-0.41%0.27%0.68%
JPY-0.82%-0.02%-0.32%0.27%-0.81%-0.12%0.34%
CAD-1.10%-0.25%-0.66%-0.27%-0.92%-0.40%0.02%
AUD-0.02%0.81%0.41%0.81%0.92%0.69%1.11%
NZD-0.71%0.14%-0.27%0.12%0.40%-0.69%0.42%
CHF-1.12%-0.27%-0.68%-0.34%-0.02%-1.11%-0.42%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Christian Borjon began his career as a retail trader in 2010, mainly focused on technical analysis and strategies around it. He started as a swing trader, as he used to work in another industry unrelated to the financial markets.

More from Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD deflates to fresh lows, targets 1.1600

EUR/USD deflates to fresh lows, targets 1.1600

The selling pressure on EUR/USD now gathers extra pace, prompting the pair to hit fresh multi-week lows in the 1.1625-1.1620 band on Friday. The continuation of the downward bias comes in response to further gains in the US Dollar as market participants continue to assess the mixed release of US Nonfarm Payrolls in December.

GBP/USD meets support near 1.3400

GBP/USD meets support near 1.3400

GBP/USD is still under steady selling pressure at the end of the week, sliding to the area of two-week lows near the 1.3400 support, always on the back of the persistent move higher in the Greenback.

Gold turns positive after NFP, targets $4,500

Gold turns positive after NFP, targets $4,500

Gold now manages to regain traction and trades with modest gains just below the $4,500 mark per troy ounce despite the better tone in the US Dollar, particulalry after US NFP came in below consensus in December. In addition, further gains in US Treasury yields across the curve keep the yellow metal’s price action subdued.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP risk further decline as market fear persists amid slowing demand

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP risk further decline as market fear persists amid slowing demand

Bitcoin holds $90,000 but stays below the 50-day EMA as institutional demand wanes. Ethereum steadies above $3,000 but remains structurally weak due to ETF outflows. XRP ETFs resume inflows, but the price struggles to gain ground above key support.

Week ahead – US CPI might challenge the geopolitics-boosted Dollar

Week ahead – US CPI might challenge the geopolitics-boosted Dollar

Geopolitics may try to steal the limelight from US data. A possible US Supreme Court ruling on tariffs could dictate market movements. A crammed data calendar next week, US CPI comes on Tuesday; Fedspeak to intensify.

XRP trades under pressure amid weak retail demand

XRP trades under pressure amid weak retail demand

XRP presses down on the 50-day EMA support as risk-averse sentiment spreads despite a positive start to 2026. XRP faces declining retail demand, as reflected in futures Open Interest, which has fallen to $4.15 billion.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers