Pound Sterling recovers against US Dollar amid increase in dovish Fed bets

The Pound Sterling (GBP) regains ground against its major currency peers on Friday after a sharp fall the previous day, which was driven by the Bank of England’s (BoE) signal that there is a high chance of an interest-rate cut in the near term.

In the monetary policy announcement on Thursday, the BoE unanimously decided to leave interest rates unchanged at 3.75%, with a 5-4 vote split. The BoE was widely expected to maintain the status quo, but the number of Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members supporting keeping rates unchanged was lower than the seven expected by markets.

Regarding the monetary policy outlook, the BoE reiterated that the policy will remain on a “gradual downward path”, while expressing confidence that inflationary pressures will return to the 2% target “ahead of the schedule expected in November”. Governor Andrew Bailey refrained from setting a timeframe for the next interest-rate cut and declined to endorse 3.25% as a terminal rate, a level that neither restricts nor stimulates economic growth.

Still, markets quickly priced in a higher likelihood of a near-term cut. The Pound Sterling lost 0.8% on the day against the US Dollar (USD), with the GBP/USD pair touching a two-week low.

In Friday’s session, investors will pay close attention to BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill’s comments in a National MPC Agency briefing scheduled at 12:00 GMT for further details about the BoE's interest-rate outlook. Pill was one of five MPC members who voted to leave interest rates unchanged on Thursday.

Pound Sterling Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.13% -0.29% -0.02% -0.11% -0.44% -0.41% 0.00% EUR 0.13% -0.17% 0.11% 0.01% -0.31% -0.30% 0.12% GBP 0.29% 0.17% 0.28% 0.18% -0.15% -0.13% 0.29% JPY 0.02% -0.11% -0.28% -0.09% -0.42% -0.41% 0.01% CAD 0.11% -0.01% -0.18% 0.09% -0.34% -0.32% 0.11% AUD 0.44% 0.31% 0.15% 0.42% 0.34% 0.02% 0.44% NZD 0.41% 0.30% 0.13% 0.41% 0.32% -0.02% 0.42% CHF 0.00% -0.12% -0.29% -0.01% -0.11% -0.44% -0.42% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Daily Digest Market Movers: Investors shift focus to US NFP data

The Pound Sterling trades 0.35% higher to near 1.3580 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Friday. The GBP/USD pair recovers after posting a fresh weekly low near 1.3500.

A slight corrective move in the US Dollar after a week-long rally has also supported the pair. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, is down 0.15% to near 97.80.

The US Dollar has come under pressure as traders have raised bets supporting an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) at its Marchmonetary policy meeting. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the possibility of the Fed reducing interest rates next month by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.25%-3.50% has advanced to 22.7% from the 9.4% seen on Monday.

Dovish Fed prospects have increased after the latest batch of United States (US) job market-related data showed continued weakness in the labor demand. The US JOLTS Job Openings report for December showed on Thursday that employers posted lower job vacancies – at 6.542 million against 6.928 million in November.

ADP reported on Wednesday that the private sector created 22K jobs in January, less than the 37K added in December.

For more cues on the current state of the US labor market, investors will focus on the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for January, which will be released on Wednesday.

Technical Analysis: GBP/USD revisits 20-day EMA

GBP/USD gains to near 1.3580 as of writing. The 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) has softened to 1.3591 after a steady ascent, with price holding just beneath it and dampening immediate upside traction.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 50 (neutral) confirms waning momentum from prior overbought readings.

The flattening 20-day EMA signals consolidation in the near term, though its elevated level still frames the upward trend bias. A decisive daily close back above 1.3591 could extend gains toward the February 4 high of 1.3733, while repeated rejection would keep the pair range-bound.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)