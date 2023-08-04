Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD: Bounces after printing a doji, as morning-star looms

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
Share:

GBP/USD registered modest gains on Friday after a soft US jobs data report spurred speculations the US Federal Reserve (Fed) might end its tightening cycle. Nevertheless, failure to crack the 1.2800 figure would likely keep the Sterling (GBP) pressured in the medium term. The GBP/USD trades at 1.2755, a gain of 0.34% at the time of writing. Read More...
GBP/USD Daily chart

Pound Sterling soars amid mixed US Employment report, Bailey's hawkish guidance

The Pound Sterling (GBP) climbs sharply near 1.2750, capitalizing on the recovery move, as the market mood starts reviving and the Bank of England (BoE) delivers a hawkish interest rate decision. The GBP/USD pair eyes more gains as the BoE raises interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.25%, the highest in the past 15 years. The central bank leaves the door open for further policy tightening as inflation is extremely far from the desired rate of 2%. Read More...

 

GBP/USD risks a probable drop to 1.2580 – UOB

Further losses now appear on the table for GBP/USD in the short-term horizon, according to Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia at UOB Group. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2751
Today Daily Change 0.0042
Today Daily Change % 0.33
Today daily open 1.2709
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2898
Daily SMA50 1.2728
Daily SMA100 1.258
Daily SMA200 1.2311
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2728
Previous Daily Low 1.2621
Previous Weekly High 1.2996
Previous Weekly Low 1.2763
Previous Monthly High 1.3142
Previous Monthly Low 1.2659
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2662
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2687
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2643
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2578
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2536
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2751
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2793
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2858

 

 

Share: Feed news

