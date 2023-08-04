GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bounces after printing a doji, as morning-star looms
Pound Sterling soars amid mixed US Employment report, Bailey's hawkish guidance
The Pound Sterling (GBP) climbs sharply near 1.2750, capitalizing on the recovery move, as the market mood starts reviving and the Bank of England (BoE) delivers a hawkish interest rate decision. The GBP/USD pair eyes more gains as the BoE raises interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.25%, the highest in the past 15 years. The central bank leaves the door open for further policy tightening as inflation is extremely far from the desired rate of 2%. Read More...
GBP/USD risks a probable drop to 1.2580 – UOB
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2751
|Today Daily Change
|0.0042
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33
|Today daily open
|1.2709
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2898
|Daily SMA50
|1.2728
|Daily SMA100
|1.258
|Daily SMA200
|1.2311
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2728
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2621
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2996
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2763
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3142
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2662
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2687
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2643
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2578
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2536
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2751
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2793
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2858
