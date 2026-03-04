EUR/USD remains subdued near 1.1600 following HCOB PMI data

EUR/USD extends its losses for the third successive session, trading around 1.1600 during the European hours on Wednesday. The pair holds losses following the release of February’s HCOB Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data from Germany and the Eurozone. Attention now turns to the US ISM Services PMI due later in the day.

The HCOB Germany Services PMI inched higher to a four-month high of 53.5 in February from a market expectation of 53.4, and compared to 52.4 in January. Meanwhile, Composite PMI improved to 53.2 from 53.1 prior.

HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI rose to a three-month high of 51.9 in February, from 51.3 in January. Meanwhile, HCOB Services PMI climbed to a two-month high of 51.9 from 51.6 prior, pointing to faster output growth compared to the start of the year.

The EUR/USD pair depreciates as the US Dollar (USD) remains stronger on fading expectations of imminent rate cuts from the Federal Reserve (Fed). Higher energy prices due to escalating tensions in the Middle East have added to inflation concerns, prompting markets to scale back bets on near-term policy easing. Investors largely expect the US central bank to keep interest rates unchanged until summer, despite calls from US President Donald Trump for lower borrowing costs.

The US Dollar also gains ground as safe-haven demand increases due to the ongoing Middle East war. US President Donald Trump warned that the escalation could pave the way for an equally hardline leadership in Iran, underscoring uncertainty surrounding the conflict’s outcome.