WTI climbs to $76.00, eyes one-year high amid rising tensions in the Middle East

  • WTI scales higher for the third straight day amid concerns about supply disruptions.
  • The USD consolidates below the YTD peak and further lends support to the commodity.
  • Trump’s reassurance does little to hinder the weekly uptrend, favoring bullish traders.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Crude Oil prices attract fresh buyers on Wednesday and climb back closer to the highest level since January 2025, touched the previous day. The commodity currently trades around the $76.00 mark, up over 3% for the day, and seems poised to builds on its sharp gains registered over the past three days.

The intensifying US-Israel-Iran conflict has raised the risk of prolonged supply disruptions from the Middle East amid the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz. In fact, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned that any vessel attempting to pass through the strategic waterway would be set on fire. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor that continues to act as a tailwind for Crude Oil prices.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump assured that the US Navy will protect ships in the Middle East, if necessary, in a bid to stop the energy supply crunch. However, nobody is willing to take the risk to make their way across the strait. Furthermore, the US Dollar (USD) consolidates below its highest level since November 2025, set on Tuesday, and supports the USD-denominated commodities, including Crude Oil prices.

Any meaningful USD corrective fall, however, seems limited on the back of reduced bets for more aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed). In fact, traders have pared their expectations for three Fed rate cuts in 2026 amid concerns that the recent surge in Oil prices could rekindle inflation. Nevertheless, the supportive fundamental backdrop backs the case for a further appreciating move for the commodity.

WTI Oil FAQs

WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.

Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.

The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.

OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

