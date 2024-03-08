Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Pound Sterling rallies as sluggish US wage data improves market mood

The Pound Sterling (GBP) strengthens in Friday’s early American session as the risk appetite of market participants improves. The appeal for risk-sensitive assets firms after the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that wage growth remains soft and the Unemployment Rate rises sharply in February. Read More...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Appreciates to near 1.2810 followed by December’s high

GBP/USD seems to continue its winning streak that began on March 1, hovering around 1.2810 during the Asian session on Friday. The GBP/USD pair receives upward support as the US Dollar (USD) faces challenges on improved risk appetite amid lower US Treasury yields. Read More...

GBP/USD clinches fresh 2024 highs above 1.2800 ahead of US NFP data

The GBP/USD pair holds ground above the 1.2800 psychological barrier during the early Asian trading hours on Friday. The selling pressure in the US Dollar (USD) provides some support to the major pair. The highlight on Friday will be the US labor market data for February. GBP/USD currently trades around 1.2810, up 0.01% on the day. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2844
Today Daily Change 0.0035
Today Daily Change % 0.27
Today daily open 1.2809
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2652
Daily SMA50 1.2674
Daily SMA100 1.2576
Daily SMA200 1.2583
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2811
Previous Daily Low 1.2723
Previous Weekly High 1.27
Previous Weekly Low 1.26
Previous Monthly High 1.2773
Previous Monthly Low 1.2518
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2777
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2757
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2751
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2693
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2663
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2839
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2869
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2927

 

 

 
