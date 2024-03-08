Share:

Pound Sterling exhibits strength against US Dollar ahead of US NFP data.

BoE policymakers want inflation to come down sustainably to 2% before a shift to policy normalization.

Fed Powell expects the central bank is closer to gain confidence that inflation will decline to the desired target.

The Pound Sterling (GBP) turns sideways in Friday’s European session as investors remain sidelined ahead of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for February, which will be published at 13:30 GMT. The broader appeal of the GBP/USD pair is upbeat as markets broadly expect the Federal Reserve (Fed) to cut interest rates before the Bank of England (BoE) does so, which might reduce the policy divergence between them for some time.

While market expectations for a Fed rate cut are for the June meeting, investors see the BoE reducing interest rates from August. Inflation in the UK is still higher than in other developed countries in the Group of Seven (G-7) nations due to sticky services inflation, which is driven by robust wage growth.

Next week, the UK’s Average Earnings data for the three months ending in January will provide fresh guidance on the inflation outlook. Strong wage growth momentum would further dampen rate-cut expectations. BoE policymakers warned that wage growth remains almost double what is required to be consistent for inflation to return to the 2% target.

Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling turns sideways after strong rally

The Pound Sterling vs. US Dollar trade is broadly stable after rallying to the round-level resistance of 1.2800. Investors are expected to remain on the sidelines ahead of the crucial United States Employment data for February.

Economists anticipate that US employers added 200K jobs, lower than the robust hiring of 353K seen in January. The Unemployment Rate is anticipated to remain unchanged at 3.7%. Investors will also focus on the Average Hourly Earnings data, which will provide more cues on the inflation outlook.

Investors should be prepared for highly volatile action as a drastic change in US employment numbers would influence market expectations for the Federal Reserve rate cut in the June policy meeting. Expectations for a rate-cut decision in June remain firm as Fed Chair Jerome Powell sounded less hawkish in his two-day testimony before Congress.

The GBP/USD pair is set for weekly gains, mainly due to the weak appeal for the US Dollar. Next week, the Pound Sterling will be guided by the UK’s labor market data for three months ending in January, which could provide some cues about when the Bank of England will start reducing interest rates. Currently, market expectations for a rate cut point to the August meeting.

BoE policymakers have refrained from specifying any time frame for lowering borrowing costs, saying that cuts are not appropriate until they get confidence that inflation will return sustainably to the 2 % target.

Meanwhile, UK house prices have risen for a fifth straight month due to a recent fall in mortgage rates and expectations that rate cuts are around the corner. The mortgage lender Halifax reported that house prices rose by 0.4% in February on a month-on-month basis.

Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling approaches six-month high near 1.2830

Pound Sterling refreshes a two-month high at 1.2820. The GBP/USD pair strengthens after an upside break of the Descending Triangle formed on a daily time frame. A breakout of the aforementioned chart pattern results in wider-than-average ticks on the upside. The pair is an inch away from revisiting a six-month high at 1.2827.

Upward-sloping 20-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 1.2690 and 1.2660 suggest more upside.

The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) rises to 70.00, indicating that a bullish momentum is active now.

Pound Sterling FAQs What is the Pound Sterling? The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE). How do the decisions of the Bank of England impact on the Pound Sterling? The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects. How does economic data influence the value of the Pound? Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall. How does the Trade Balance impact the Pound? Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.



