Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD tumbles to two-month low below 1.3000 on soft UK CPI

The Pound Sterling dived following a softer-than-expected UK inflation report, which dragged the GBP/USD exchange rate to a two-month low of 1.2981. Although it has recovered some ground, the pair is losing 0.49% and trades at 1.3008 at the time of writing. Read More...

Pound Sterling tumbles as dovish BoE bets swell after soft UK Inflation

The Pound Sterling (GBP) faces an intense sell-off as the United Kingdom (UK) Office for National Statistics (ONS) has published a soft Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for September. The CPI report showed that the annual headline inflation softened to 1.7%. Price pressures were expected to decelerate but at a slower pace to 1.9% from 2.2% in August. Month-on-month headline inflation remained flat. Read More...

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Remains confined in a range below 1.3100 ahead of UK CPI

The GBP/USD pair extends its sideways consolidative price move on Wednesday and remains confined in a familiar range held over the past week or so. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.3070-1.3075 region, nearly unchanged for the day, as traders opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of the UK consumer inflation figures. Read More...
EUR/USD looks weaker below 1.0900, or two-month lows

Further gains in the US Dollar now puts EUR/USD under extra pressure, sending the pair to fresh multi-week lows near 1.0860 ahead of the key ECB gathering on Thursday.

GBP/USD remains offered near 1.3000

The British pound remains on the back foot on Wednesday, hovering around the key 1.3000 region as investors continue to gauge lower-than-expected UK inflation data against the likelihood of a more aggresive easing by the BoE.

Gold fresh record highs at sight

Gold price scales higher for the second straight day on Wednesday – also marking the fourth day of a positive move in the previous five – and climbs toward the all-time-high it set at $2,685 in late September. 

Why is the ECB set to cut interest rates again and what does that mean

The ECB is widely expected to cut interest rates on Thursday for the third time this year. This is a significant achievement as it suggests that the ECB, which sets monetary policy in the Eurozone, is accelerating its path towards lower interest rates after an unprecedented increase.

British inflation dips to 1.7% in September

And speaking of inflation and Europe, inflation in Britain not only fell below 2% in September but came in significantly lower than expected (1.7%y-o-y vs 1.9% expected). 

