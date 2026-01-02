Dow Jones Industrial Average holds steady as 2026 begins with mixed market trends
- Stocks start 2026 flat as chip gains offset tech weakness after a strong, record-setting 2025.
- Tariff delays lift furniture stocks while strategists see broad-market leadership jitters.
- Fed leadership uncertainty and Buffett’s Berkshire handoff add to key investor watch points.
US equities opened 2026 on a cautious note, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq essentially flat as strength in semiconductors offset weakness elsewhere in technology. The Dow Jones found some footing on Friday after an early plunge through the overnight session, holding steady near where the first trading day of 2026 started.
Looking ahead, Wall Street strategists remain broadly bullish on US equities through 2026. The latest CNBC strategist survey points to an average S&P 500 target of 7,629, implying double-digit upside for the year. Some strategists expect market leadership to broaden beyond mega-cap technology, with rotation into regional banks and other non-tech sectors, while select richly valued tech names could lag.
Semiconductors steady markets after 2025 tech splurge
Chipmakers such as Nvidia (NVDA) and Micron (MU) advanced, extending momentum from a powerful 2025 driven by artificial intelligence spending, while software names including Salesforce (CRM) and CrowdStrike (CRWD) declined. Tesla (TSLA) also weighed on sentiment after reporting fourth-quarter deliveries well below expectations. Despite the subdued start to the year, 2025 closed with strong gains across major benchmarks, as the S&P 500 rose more than 16%, the Nasdaq climbed over 20%, and the Dow added roughly 13%, all reaching record highs through the year.
Tariff pause sparks relief rally in furniture stocks
Outside of technology, furniture and home goods stocks stood out after US President Donald Trump delayed planned tariff increases on upholstered furniture, kitchen cabinets, and vanities for one year. Wayfair (W), RH, and Williams-Sonoma (WSM) all rallied as investors reassessed cost pressures tied to trade policy. The tariff pause follows a sharp divergence within the sector in 2025, when value-oriented retailers surged while higher-end brands struggled amid sourcing concerns and volatile demand.
On the economic front, US manufacturing activity cooled modestly in December as new orders slowed, according to the S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) survey results. December’s Manufacturing PMI remained in expansion territory, while job creation accelerated to its fastest pace since August and price pressures eased, suggesting a mixed but otherwise stable backdrop for growth.
Fed and corporate leadership transitions loom large over 2026
Federal Reserve (Fed) leadership is emerging as a key uncertainty for markets this year. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has declined to say whether he will remain on the Fed’s board when his term as chair ends in May, fueling debate about the future balance of power within the central bank. If Powell steps down entirely, President Trump would gain immediate influence over a majority of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), potentially reshaping monetary policy direction. Most Fed observers expect Powell to leave, citing institutional precedent and concerns about politicizing the central bank, though the decision remains unresolved and closely watched.
In corporate leadership news, Warren Buffett formally handed the CEO role at Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) to Greg Abel, ending a six-decade tenure that transformed the company into a trillion-dollar conglomerate. Buffett expressed strong confidence in Abel’s leadership and capital allocation skills, even as Berkshire shares have lagged since the succession announcement amid investor questions about the post-Buffett era. Buffett emphasized the company’s long-term durability, underscoring Berkshire’s deep cash reserves and diversified business mix as it enters a new chapter.
Dow Jones 5-minute chart
Dow Jones FAQs
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.
Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.
Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.
There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.
Author
Joshua Gibson
FXStreet
Joshua joins the FXStreet team as an Economics and Finance double major from Vancouver Island University with twelve years' experience as an independent trader focusing on technical analysis.