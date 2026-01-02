US equities opened 2026 on a cautious note, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq essentially flat as strength in semiconductors offset weakness elsewhere in technology. The Dow Jones found some footing on Friday after an early plunge through the overnight session, holding steady near where the first trading day of 2026 started.

Looking ahead, Wall Street strategists remain broadly bullish on US equities through 2026. The latest CNBC strategist survey points to an average S&P 500 target of 7,629, implying double-digit upside for the year. Some strategists expect market leadership to broaden beyond mega-cap technology, with rotation into regional banks and other non-tech sectors, while select richly valued tech names could lag.

Semiconductors steady markets after 2025 tech splurge

Chipmakers such as Nvidia (NVDA) and Micron (MU) advanced, extending momentum from a powerful 2025 driven by artificial intelligence spending, while software names including Salesforce (CRM) and CrowdStrike (CRWD) declined. Tesla (TSLA) also weighed on sentiment after reporting fourth-quarter deliveries well below expectations. Despite the subdued start to the year, 2025 closed with strong gains across major benchmarks, as the S&P 500 rose more than 16%, the Nasdaq climbed over 20%, and the Dow added roughly 13%, all reaching record highs through the year.

Tariff pause sparks relief rally in furniture stocks

Outside of technology, furniture and home goods stocks stood out after US President Donald Trump delayed planned tariff increases on upholstered furniture, kitchen cabinets, and vanities for one year. Wayfair (W), RH, and Williams-Sonoma (WSM) all rallied as investors reassessed cost pressures tied to trade policy. The tariff pause follows a sharp divergence within the sector in 2025, when value-oriented retailers surged while higher-end brands struggled amid sourcing concerns and volatile demand.

On the economic front, US manufacturing activity cooled modestly in December as new orders slowed, according to the S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) survey results. December’s Manufacturing PMI remained in expansion territory, while job creation accelerated to its fastest pace since August and price pressures eased, suggesting a mixed but otherwise stable backdrop for growth.

Fed and corporate leadership transitions loom large over 2026

Federal Reserve (Fed) leadership is emerging as a key uncertainty for markets this year. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has declined to say whether he will remain on the Fed’s board when his term as chair ends in May, fueling debate about the future balance of power within the central bank. If Powell steps down entirely, President Trump would gain immediate influence over a majority of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), potentially reshaping monetary policy direction. Most Fed observers expect Powell to leave, citing institutional precedent and concerns about politicizing the central bank, though the decision remains unresolved and closely watched.

In corporate leadership news, Warren Buffett formally handed the CEO role at Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) to Greg Abel, ending a six-decade tenure that transformed the company into a trillion-dollar conglomerate. Buffett expressed strong confidence in Abel’s leadership and capital allocation skills, even as Berkshire shares have lagged since the succession announcement amid investor questions about the post-Buffett era. Buffett emphasized the company’s long-term durability, underscoring Berkshire’s deep cash reserves and diversified business mix as it enters a new chapter.

Dow Jones 5-minute chart