Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trades sideways near 1.2626

GBP/USD consolidates above 1.2600 ahead of UK labour market data
The GBP/USD pair consolidates in a narrow trading band above the 1.2600 mark during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The UK labor market and US inflation report will be in the spotlight later in the day. These events could trigger volatility in the market. At press time, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2626, down 0.02% on the day.
Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell said last month that the central bank is unlikely to start cutting rates in March, and investors now anticipate that the Fed will begin easing rates in May or June. Several officials said more evidence of inflation data is needed before lowering the rates. The US January Consumer Price Index (CPI) could offer hints about the potential timeline of rate cuts. Read more...
GBP/USD climbs on upbeat sentiment, ahead of crucial US/UK data
The GBP/USD edges higher in the North American session as market participants await a busy economic calendar across both sides of the Atlantic. At the time of writing, the pair exchanges hands at 1.2637, up 0.09%.
An upbeat market mood is sponsoring a leg-up on the major, though it remains within familiar levels. Market participants are eyeing an inflation report in the United States (US) which is expected to fuel speculations for rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed). Words from Fed Governor Michelle Bowman pushed back against easing policy too soon, adding that the current monetary stance is appropriate. In the meantime, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin added inflation is closing on the target, but it’s not there yet. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds comfortably above 1.2600 after UK labour market data
GBP/USD edges higher toward 1.2650 in the European morning on Tuesday. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate declined to 3.8% in December, while the annual wage inflation softened to 6.2% from 6.7%.
EUR/USD: The crucial upside barrier is located at the 1.0800-1.0805 region, US CPI data looms
EUR/USD edges lower to 1.0766 on renewed US Dollar demand during the early European session on Tuesday. Markets turn to a cautious mood ahead of the US key data. The US Consumer Price Index is due later on Tuesday.
Gold looks to retest $2,010 support ahead of US CPI inflation
Gold is keeping its losing momentum intact early Tuesday, falling for the fifth day in a row. XAU/USD price is meandering near five-day lows of $2,012, undermined by a sustained US Dollar demand, as the US Treasury bond yields see a modest uptick.
XRP price climbs higher as crypto expert predicts settlement in SEC v. Ripple lawsuit
XRP price climbed nearly 5% in the past week and hit a high of $0.5380 this week. The altcoin is currently in an uptrend. Two catalysts are likely driving gains in XRP. The first positive development is Ripple’s request to extend the remedies-related discovery deadline by a week.
US CPI Data Preview: Inflation is set to fall in January, but by how much?
The high-impact US Consumer Price Index inflation data for January will be published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Tuesday at 13:30 GMT. Inflation data could alter the market’s pricing of the Federal Reserve policy pivot, fuelling extreme volatility around the US Dollar.