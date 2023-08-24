Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trades lower on the back of downbeat UK PMI data

GBP/USD extends the downside toward 1.2700, focus on Fed Chair Powell's speech
GBP/USD extends its losses and trades lower around 1.2710 during the Asian session on Thursday. The pair faces downward pressure due to downbeat preliminary PMI data released from the United Kingdom (UK) on Wednesday, which came in below expectations. The preliminary S&P Global/CIPS Composite PMI (Aug) reported a decline of 47.9 from the previous reporting of 50.8, weaker than the expectation of 50.3. The index fell below 50 for the first time since January.
However, US PMIs also fell short of the market consensus, which helped the GBP/USD pair in trimming the losses on the previous day. Additionally, the US Treasury yields fell sharply on weaker US economic data, exerting downward pressure on the Greenback. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Multiple hurdles, US data prod Cable buyers above 1.2700
GBP/USD stays defensive around 1.2715-20 during the early hours of Thursday’s Asian session, fading the previous day’s rebound from the lowest level in eight weeks amid the market’s anxiety ahead of the top-tier data/events.
The Cable pair bounced off the 100-DMA and once again provided a daily close beyond an ascending support line from March 15, which in turn lures the Cable Sterling buyers as the US Dollar and Treasury bond yields drop. However, the cautious mood ahead of the top-tier US data and the start of the two-day-long annual Jackson Hole Symposium joins a slew of technical resistances to challenge the pair’s immediate upside. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eases toward 0.6450 as US Dollar finds it feet
AUD/USD is easing toward 0.6450 in the Asian session on Thursday, retreating from a one-and-half-week high. The pair is weighed down by a pause in the US Dollar decline amid cautius optimism. Investors keenly await the Jackson Hole Symposium before placing fresh bets.
EUR/USD pares gains toward 1.0850 as markets brace for Jackson Hole
EUR/USD is holding steady near 1.0850, reversing the previous day’s corrective bounce early Thursday. The US Dollar is finding its feet amid a cautious risk tone and a minor rebound in the US Treasury bond yields. US data and the Jackson Hole Symposium are next in focus.
Gold sits near two-week top, around $1,920 ahead of Jackson Hole
Gold price gains some positive traction for the fourth successive day on Thursday. Concerns about a deeper global economic downturn lend support to the XAU/USD. The emergence of some US Dollar buying might cap any further gains for the metal.
Bitstamp ends Ethereum staking in US, citing regulatory hurdles
The United States has been facing criticism for its lack of crypto regulation, especially since the European Union approved the Markets in Crypto Assets bill this year. The SEC has failed to provide a clear answer when it comes to the status of cryptocurrencies, and the impact is being felt by users in the country.
Nvidia Q2 Earnings Results: NVDA pops to $515 on significant beat on earnings, revenue
Nvidia (NVDA) stock popped nearly 10% late Wednesday after walloping second-quarter consensus by a wide margin. The leading semiconductor designer reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.70 – 29% higher than Wall Street expected.