WH Adviser Hassett: Not going to declare victory yet
White House Adviser Kevin Hassett said that the core inflation is only 1.6%. He also claimed that we've got high growth and core inflation is about where we should be at a public appearance on Thursday.
Key takeaways
Core inflation is only 1.6%.
We've got high growth and core inflation is about where we should be.
Not going to declare victory yet on the price problem.
CPI report is astonishingly good.
Wages are growing faster than prices.
Will see big refunds for taxpayers.
People are going to get big tax refunds next year.
Expect big announcement on housing costs.
We have a meeting on housing on Friday.
There are a lot of things we can do through regulation.
We can reward states that make it easier for people to build a new home.”
Author
Agustin Wazne
FXStreet
Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.