TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/JPY weakens as ECB holds rates and BoJ hike bets support the Yen

  • EUR/JPY edges lower as ECB holds rates and BoJ hike expectations support the Yen.
  • ECB sticks to a data-dependent stance, offering no forward guidance.
  • Investors await BoJ interest rate decision and signals on further rate increases.
EUR/JPY weakens as ECB holds rates and BoJ hike bets support the Yen
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

The Euro (EUR) trades on the back foot against the Japanese Yen (JPY) on Thursday, as the European Central Bank’s (ECB) decision to keep interest rates unchanged failed to weaken the Yen, which remains supported by firm expectations of a Bank of Japan (BoJ) rate hike on Friday.

At the time of writing, EUR/JPY is trading around 182.35, edging modestly lower after reaching a daily high near 183.17.

The ECB left borrowing costs unchanged for a fourth consecutive meeting, keeping interest rates on the Deposit Facility, the Main Refinancing Operations and the Marginal Lending Facility steady at 2.00%, 2.15% and 2.40%, respectively, in line with market expectations.

In its monetary policy statement, the ECB’s Governing Council reiterated its commitment to ensuring that inflation stabilises at its 2% target over the medium term. Policymakers noted that interest rate decisions will continue to be taken on a meeting-by-meeting basis and depend on incoming economic and financial data, the inflation outlook, and underlying price pressure.

Speaking at the post-meeting press conference, ECB President Christine Lagarde said there was no discussion on interest rate hikes or cuts at this meeting, stressing that the central bank cannot offer forward guidance amid elevated uncertainty. Lagarde noted that the Eurozone economy has shown resilience but warned that a challenging global trade environment is likely to weigh on growth, while adding that the inflation outlook remains more uncertain than usual. She also said a stronger Euro could help ease inflation pressure over time.

In Japan, attention turns squarely to the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) interest rate decision, with markets widely expecting a 25-basis-point hike from 0.50% to 0.75%, as inflation remains above the central bank’s target and wage growth continues to improve. With the move largely priced in, the focus shifts to Governor Kazuo Ueda’s guidance on the timing and extent of any further rate increases.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.12%-0.13%-0.09%-0.05%-0.16%0.05%-0.10%
EUR-0.12%-0.26%-0.24%-0.17%-0.29%-0.07%-0.22%
GBP0.13%0.26%0.04%0.07%-0.04%0.18%0.03%
JPY0.09%0.24%-0.04%0.05%-0.06%0.13%0.00%
CAD0.05%0.17%-0.07%-0.05%-0.11%0.08%-0.05%
AUD0.16%0.29%0.04%0.06%0.11%0.21%0.07%
NZD-0.05%0.07%-0.18%-0.13%-0.08%-0.21%-0.15%
CHF0.10%0.22%-0.03%-0.01%0.05%-0.07%0.15%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD trims gains, nears 1.1700

EUR/USD trims gains, nears 1.1700

The EUR/USD pair eases in the American afternoon and approaches the 1.1700 mark. The pair surged earlier in the day after the ECB left interest rates unchanged and upwardly revised inflation and growth figures. The US CPI rose 2.7% YoY in November, nearing Fed’s goal.

GBP/USD returns to 1.3370 after BoE, US CPI

GBP/USD returns to 1.3370 after BoE, US CPI

The GBP/USD pair jumped towards the 1.3440 early in the day, following the BoE decision to cut rates, and US CPI data, which was much softer than anticipated. The US Dollar, however, managed to regain the ground lost during US trading hours.

Gold extends its consolidative phase around $4,330

Gold extends its consolidative phase around $4,330

The bright metal cannot attract speculative interest on Thursday, despite central banks announcements and the United States latest inflation update. XAU/USD is stuck around $4,330, confined to a tight intraday range.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum hold steady while XRP slides amid mixed ETF flows

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum hold steady while XRP slides amid mixed ETF flows

Bitcoin eyes short-term breakout above $87,000, underpinned by a significant increase in ETF inflows. Ethereum defends support around $2,800 as mild ETF outflows suppress its recovery. XRP holds above at $1.82 amid bearish technical signals and persistent inflows into ETFs.

Bank of England cuts rates in heavily divided decision

Bank of England cuts rates in heavily divided decision

The Bank of England has cut rates to 3.75%, but the decision was more hawkish than expected, leaving market rates higher and sterling slightly stronger. It's a close call whether the Bank cuts again in February or March.

Ripple holds $1.82 support as low retail demand weighs on the token

Ripple holds $1.82 support as low retail demand weighs on the token

Ripple (XRP) is trading between a key support at $1.82 and resistance at $2.00 at the time of writing on Thursday, reflecting the lethargic sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers