Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD tested 1.2900 in American session but lost its traction

GBP/USD retreats to 1.2850 area after BoE Governor Bailey's comments

The GBP/USD pair spiked to a daily high of 1.2903 in the early American session but reversed its direction and erased a large portion of its daily gains. As of writing, the pair was still up 0.2% on the day at 1.2853.

While speaking at an online event organized by Queen's University Belfast, Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey said that the BoE was "not out of ammunition" with regards to additional quantitative easing. Commenting on the possible use of negative rates, "we do not rule out using negative interest rates but are realistic about challenges from banking retail deposits." Bailey said.

Read more...

GBP/USD breaking lower

GBPUSD started turning south from the 1.3480 area where price completed a three wave rise. We see an impulsive sell-off from the highs, and through the lower corrective channel line, which confirms a completed three-wave A-B-C rally, and a new bearish cycle. That said, price can proceed towards the 1.225 area, and below in a five-wave fashion. That said, be aware of temporary corrections.

Read more...