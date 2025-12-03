Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD tepid near 1.3200 as rate watchers look on

Pound sterling outperforms US Dollar ahead of US ADP Employment data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades 0.5% higher to near 1.3280 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair gains as the US Dollar faces selling pressure amid firming speculation that White House Economic Adviser Kevin Hassett could replace Jerome Powell as the next Federal Reserve (Fed) chairman. Read more...

GBP/USD tepid near 1.3200 as rate watchers look on

GBP/USD cycled around the 1.3200 level on Tuesday as Cable traders keep their heads down during the long wait for further signs of interest rate cuts from both the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England (BoE) heading into the final weeks of 2025. Read more...

GBP/USD edges higher above 1.3200 as Fed rate cut bets pressure US Dollar

The GBP/USD pair gains traction to near 1.3235 during the early European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar (USD) remains weak against the Pound Sterling (GBP) amid growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will deliver a 25 basis points (bps) interest rate cut at its upcoming meeting next week. Read more...