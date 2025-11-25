Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD strengthens as US data erodes Dollar support

GBP/USD strengthens as US data erodes Dollar support

GBP/USD advances some 0.59% on Tuesday due to broad US Dollar weakness amid a scarce economic docket in the UK with investors awaiting the release of the UK Autumn budget. The pair trades at 1.3181, closing in the 1.3200 milestone.

GBP/USD inches lower to near 1.3100 as UK Gilts tick down

GBP/USD loses ground after three days of gains, trading around 1.3100 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The Pound Sterling (GBP) came under pressure as UK 10-year Gilt yields edged lower to 4.54%, with investors awaiting the November 26 budget. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves is expected to find tens of billions of pounds to meet fiscal rules, while the OBR is set to downgrade growth and productivity forecasts.

GBP/USD steady near 1.3100 amid US holiday-shortened trading week

GBP/USD lost momentum on Monday, holding near 1.3100 as investors grapple with an extremely short week. US markets will be dark on Thursday for the American Thanksgiving holiday, and US markets will also be shuttered early on Friday, effectively constraining Cable traders to just a three-day trading week where markets on both sides of the Atlantic will be open at the same time.