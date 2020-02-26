Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD steady around 1.30 handle as attention stays with coronavirus

GBP/USD steady around 1.30 handle as attention stays with coronavirus
GBP/USD has held its own in the face of dollar weakness with the DXY falling back below the 99 handle on Tuesday. The coronavirus is taking up the headlines until the UK and EU trade negotiations and UK budget will take the spotlight next month. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2995 between 1.2989 and 1.3005 in Tokyo's opening hour on Wednesday.
The markets are hugely distracted from the matter at hand with respect to Brexit, with media headlines taking a rain check from reporting on the matter ahead of the formal negotiation between the EU and UK kick off in March. The coronavirus has taken up the spotlight with the spread of the virus hitting all corners of the world.
GBP/USD Forecast: Next round of sellers aligned around 1.3060
The GBP/USD pair reached a daily high of 1.3017 on the back of the dollar’s weakness and despite soft UK figures. The February UK CBI Distributive Trade Survey on realized sales showed a modest 1.0% increase against the 4.0% expected. The report showed that sales remained flat and orders fell in the year to February, although there has been an improvement in investment plans when compared to the previous quarter.
The EU released the Political Declaration, a document set to be the base of the upcoming trade relationship with the UK. The kingdom will release its declaration next Thursday, although Downing Street responded to the EU, claiming that the UK deserves the same respect to autonomy as other major economies such as Canada and Japan, and mentioned that the EU doesn’t demand a level playing field when dealing with the US. The UK won’t release macroeconomic figures this Wednesday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
EUR/USD: Low volatility environment has ended, put demand weakens
EUR/USD's volatility gauge hits the highest level since October. Demand for put options or bearish bets has weakened sharply in the last seven days. Focus today is on the action in the US treasury yields.
GBP/USD pulls back from one-week high amid Brexit/coronavirus pessimism
GBP/USD fails to hold onto the previous day’s run-up. The pair declines to 1.2987 while heading into the London open on Wednesday. In doing so, the clouds over Brexit and coronavirus are keeping the cable under pressure.
US 10-year yield recovers from record low
The yield on the US 10-year treasury note has recovered from lifetime lows reached Tuesday, possibly tracking the uptick in the US equity index futures. The benchmark yield hit a record low of 1.32% on Tuesday.
Gold: Trapped in a falling channel on 1H chart
Gold is flashing green in Asia, but the bias remains bearish with prices still trapped in a falling channel on the hourly chart. While the recovery from the overnight low of $1,625 is encouraging, the metal is yet to challenge the falling channel resistance at $1,647.
