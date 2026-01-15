TRENDING:
AUD/USD steady as US labor market strength offsets Australian inflation dip

  • AUD/USD trades without a clear direction as strong US indicators support the Greenback.
  • A drop in weekly Jobless Claims reinforces the view of a resilient US labor market.
  • Australian inflation expectations edge lower, reinforcing the central bank’s cautious stance.
AUD/USD steady as US labor market strength offsets Australian inflation dip
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

AUD/USD trades around 0.6680 on Thursday at the time of writing, virtually unchanged on the day, as investors digest a batch of encouraging US economic data alongside mixed signals from Australia.

On the US side, the latest labor market figures confirm continued strength. Initial Jobless Claims fell to 198,000 last week from 207,000 previously, well below expectations. Continuing Jobless Claims also declined to 1.884 million, reinforcing the narrative of a still-resilient US economy. These figures come on top of strong activity indicators, including a solid rebound in Retail Sales and a Producer Price Index (PPI) that remains elevated, underlining persistent inflationary pressures.

In this environment, several Federal Reserve (Fed) officials maintain a cautious tone. Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said inflation pressures could extend beyond the current year and stressed the need to keep monetary policy restrictive as long as inflation remains too high. This rhetoric, combined with firm macroeconomic data, supports the US Dollar (USD) and caps upside potential in AUD/USD.

In Australia, the pair loses some momentum after the release of Consumer Inflation Expectations. The January reading edged down to 4.6% from 4.7% previously, suggesting households still expect elevated price pressures, but at a slightly slower pace. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) recently kept its cash rate unchanged at 3.6%, acknowledging that inflation has eased significantly from its 2022 peak, while remaining above the 2%-3% target range.

Australian Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.31%0.39%0.06%0.16%-0.03%0.23%0.22%
EUR-0.31%0.07%-0.22%-0.15%-0.34%-0.08%-0.09%
GBP-0.39%-0.07%-0.32%-0.22%-0.41%-0.16%-0.17%
JPY-0.06%0.22%0.32%0.06%-0.11%0.12%0.13%
CAD-0.16%0.15%0.22%-0.06%-0.18%0.07%0.07%
AUD0.03%0.34%0.41%0.11%0.18%0.26%0.25%
NZD-0.23%0.08%0.16%-0.12%-0.07%-0.26%-0.02%
CHF-0.22%0.09%0.17%-0.13%-0.07%-0.25%0.02%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Author

