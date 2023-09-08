Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slumps for four days as high US bond yields bolster USD

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Slumps for four days as high US bond yields bolster USD

The Pound Sterling (GBP) extended its free fall for four straight days versus the US Dollar (USD) due to high US bond yields underpinning the Greenback. The GBP/USD is trading at 1.2458 after hitting a daily high of 1.2514, as sellers set their sights on technical support to prolong their profits. Read More...
GBP/USD

Pound Sterling volatility squeezes amid uncertainty over interest rate outlook

The Pound Sterling (GBP) discovered intermediate support as investors started digesting the potential risks of global economic turmoil due to restrictive monetary policy by Western central bankers. The GBP/USD pair finds an intermediate cushion, but the broader bias remains bearish as investors expect that policy divergence between the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England (BoE) may not vanish this month. Read More...
 

GBP/USD risks extra losses in the short term – UOB

 Further weakness should not be ruled out around GBP/USD for the time being, note UOB Group’s Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2456
Today Daily Change -0.0016
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 1.2472
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2655
Daily SMA50 1.2766
Daily SMA100 1.2655
Daily SMA200 1.2426
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2509
Previous Daily Low 1.2446
Previous Weekly High 1.2746
Previous Weekly Low 1.2563
Previous Monthly High 1.2841
Previous Monthly Low 1.2548
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.247
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2485
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2442
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2413
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2379
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2505
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2539
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2568

 

 

 
