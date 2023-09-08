- Pound Sterling finds an intermediate support, but the downside seems favored amid global uncertainty.
- BoE Dhingra warned that further tightening could hurt the UK economy.
- Investors shift focus to the July Employment data, which will be released on Tuesday.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) discovered intermediate support as investors started digesting the potential risks of global economic turmoil due to restrictive monetary policy by Western central bankers. The GBP/USD pair finds an intermediate cushion, but the broader bias remains bearish as investors expect that policy divergence between the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England (BoE) may not vanish this month.
BoE policymaker Swati Dhingra warned that current monetary policy is “sufficiently restrictive” and that more hikes could hurt the UK economy. The narrative of keeping interest rates steady in coming months got support from BoE Governor Andrew Bailey, who conveyed that the interest rate peak is near. Higher wage growth due to labor shortages has been a driving factor in stubborn UK inflation. Therefore, investors would shift focus to the Employment report for July, which will be published on Tuesday.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Pound Sterling attempts recovery, but downside remains favored
- Pound Sterling rebounds after a three-day losing spell near 1.2440 as investors digest potential risks of global economic turmoil.
- The asset attempts to climb above the psychological resistance of 1.2500 as the appeal for risk-sensitive currencies improves.
- Recovery in the Pound Sterling is not backed by supportive fundamentals. Therefore, the market mood could dampen again as repercussions of the tight interest rate policy will keep threatening the economic outlook.
- Potential risks of economic turmoil in the UK region increase as the service sector contracts for the first time in the past seven months, while the Manufacturing PMI has remained below the 50.0 threshold for a lengthy period.
- Bank of England policymaker Swati Dhingra said this week that further policy tightening would hurt the economy.
- While UK economic prospects start faltering due to restrictive monetary policy, a compelling reason to halt rate hikes, solid wage growth is still a concern for the central bank.
- Wage growth momentum is swift due to labor shortages, leaving more money in the palms of households for disposal. This could back higher consumer spending momentum and eventually would result in stubborn inflation.
- BoE Governor Andrew Bailey also commented this week that the central bank is near to pausing its tightening cycle, but interest rates will remain higher for a longer period.
- A monthly survey conducted by the Bank of England (BoE) Decision Maker Panel (DMP) showed that UK businesses reported year-ahead Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation sharply lower at 4.8% in August vs. 5.4% projected in July. UK businesses see August year-ahead wage growth at 5.0% vs. July 5.0%.
- Meanwhile, the Recruitment & Employment Confederation (REC) reported on Thursday that permanent staff placement dropped to 38.9, the lowest since June 2020.
- For an in-depth understanding of current labor market conditions, investors will focus on the July Employment report, which will be published next Tuesday, September 12, at 06:00 GMT.
- The recovery attempt by the GBP/USD pair is also backed by exhaustion in the US Dollar’s upside momentum. The US Dollar Index (DXY) finds an intermediate resistance near 105.00, while the upside bias is still solid.
- The US Dollar faces some pressure as Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers delivered a neutral commentary about September's monetary policy.
- Dallas Fed Bank President Lorie Logan said on Thursday that while it "could be appropriate" to skip an interest rate increase at September’s meeting but warned that more tightening may be needed to bring down inflation to 2% in a timely way.
- Chicago Fed Bank President Austan Goolsbee said the central bank is aiming to push the economy on a “global path”. This would mean a situation where inflation recedes without pushing the economy into a recession.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling struggles to defend 200-EMA
Pound Sterling attempts a recovery on Friday after a three-day negative closing spell as investors start digesting fears of global uncertainty. The broader downside of the Cable remains weak as it is struggling to remain above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is around 1.2500. The 20 and 50-day EMAs have started declining, indicating strength in Cable bears’s determination. Momentum oscillators indicate that the bearish impulse has firmed significantly.
BoE FAQs
What does the Bank of England do and how does it impact the Pound?
The Bank of England (BoE) decides monetary policy for the United Kingdom. Its primary goal is to achieve ‘price stability’, or a steady inflation rate of 2%. Its tool for achieving this is via the adjustment of base lending rates. The BoE sets the rate at which it lends to commercial banks and banks lend to each other, determining the level of interest rates in the economy overall. This also impacts the value of the Pound Sterling (GBP).
How does the Bank of England’s monetary policy influence Sterling?
When inflation is above the Bank of England’s target it responds by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is positive for the Pound Sterling because higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls below target, it is a sign economic growth is slowing, and the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit in the hope businesses will borrow to invest in growth-generating projects – a negative for the Pound Sterling.
What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it affect the Pound?
In extreme situations, the Bank of England can enact a policy called Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the BoE substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. QE is a last resort policy when lowering interest rates will not achieve the necessary result. The process of QE involves the BoE printing money to buy assets – usually government or AAA-rated corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Pound Sterling.
What is Quantitative tightening (QT) and how does it affect the Pound Sterling?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE, enacted when the economy is strengthening and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Bank of England (BoE) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to encourage them to lend; in QT, the BoE stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive for the Pound Sterling.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.0700 amid softer US Dollar
EUR/USD is holding recovery gains above the 1.0700 level in the European session on Friday. The US Dollar keeps its corrective downside intact alongside the US Treasury bond yields. The rebound could likely be limited by risk aversion and a data-light economic calendar.
GBP/USD consolidates the rebound below 1.2500
GBP/USD is posting small gains below 1.2500, consolidating the rebound from three-month lows in the European trading hours on Friday. The pair benefits from a broad US Dollar pullback but a cautious market mood could cap the recovery gains.
Gold maintains its bid tone around $1,925 area, lacks follow-through
Gold price gains some positive traction for the second successive day and recovers further from over a one-week low, around the $1,915 region touched on Wednesday.
Vitalik Buterin could have fueled Shiba Inu price rally by burning $1.7 billion in SHIB
Vitalik Buterin burned 90% of SHIB sent to his wallet by creator Ryoshi in 2021. Shiba Inu burn statistics tracker explains how the Ethereum creator could have fueled a rally through a timely SHIB burn.
Are we headed for a hard landing?
We’ve seen a combination of stronger US economic data and softer economic data outside the US, which has made for a situation where the US Dollar has been well bid, while US equities have been under pressure.