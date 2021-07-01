Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slide to 1.3670 is on the cards

The recovery of the GBP/USD pair was short-lived, and after being unable to hold above 1.3800, it dropped to 1.3760, reaching the lowest level since mid-April. It holds near the lows, under pressure. The US dollar remains strong in the market ahead of Friday’s NFP report. The DXY trades at the highest in months, around 92.50. At the same time, the pound is among the worst performers on Thursday, affected by earlier comments from Bank of England’s Andrew Bailey. Read more...

After outperforming on Wednesday, the pound dropped across the board on Thursday . The combination of a weak pound and a rally of the US dollar, pushed GBP/USD to fresh monthly lows near the 1.3750 area. The dollar continues to shine even as US yields hold steady and despite risk appetite. Friday’s US employment report would be a key test for the current move of the dollar. Read more...

GBP/USD has been extending its decline amid ongoing dollar strength. Weak UK data and uncertainty about the Delta variant are weighing on sterling . Thursday's four-hour chart is showing that cable is nearing critical support. A new month, a fresh blow to sterling – Markit's UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for June has been downgraded to 64.9 points from the original read of 64.2, adding to already existing pressure on the pound. Read more...

