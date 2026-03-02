Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD sees fresh downside below 1.3300

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Sees fresh downside below 1.3300 amid geopolitical risks

The GBP/USD pair claws back its significant early losses during the European trading session on Monday, but is still 0.6% down to near 1.3400. The pair is still under pressure as the Pound Sterling (GBP) underperforms due to risk-off market sentiment amid the war between the United States (US), Israel, and Iran.

S&P 500 futures plunged almost 1% ahead of the US markets' opening, showing depressed appetite for risky assets. At the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback's value against six major currencies, trades 0.6% higher to near 98.20.

