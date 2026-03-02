TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Sees fresh downside below 1.3300 amid geopolitical risks

  • GBP/USD recovers some of its early losses, still holds significant amid the US-Iran war.
  • Middle East tensions will likely escalate further as Tehran pushes back hopes of negotiations with the US.
  • Investors await the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data for February.
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Sees fresh downside below 1.3300 amid geopolitical risks
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The GBP/USD pair claws back its significant early losses during the European trading session on Monday, but is still 0.6% down to near 1.3400. The pair is still under pressure as the Pound Sterling (GBP) underperforms due to risk-off market sentiment amid the war between the United States (US), Israel, and Iran.

Pound Sterling Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the weakest against the US Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.70%0.57%0.53%0.12%0.47%0.67%0.63%
EUR-0.70%-0.13%-0.18%-0.57%-0.22%-0.03%-0.07%
GBP-0.57%0.13%-0.04%-0.45%-0.10%0.09%0.06%
JPY-0.53%0.18%0.04%-0.39%-0.05%0.15%0.12%
CAD-0.12%0.57%0.45%0.39%0.35%0.54%0.51%
AUD-0.47%0.22%0.10%0.05%-0.35%0.20%0.16%
NZD-0.67%0.03%-0.09%-0.15%-0.54%-0.20%-0.04%
CHF-0.63%0.07%-0.06%-0.12%-0.51%-0.16%0.04%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

S&P 500 futures plunged almost 1% ahead of the US markets' opening, showing depressed appetite for risky assets. At the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.6% higher to near 98.20.

On Saturday, the US and Israel launched a wave of strikes against Iran, which resulted in the execution of Tehran’s 48 top leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Fox News.

Meanwhile, the war is expected to escalate further as Iran’s security chief Ali Larijani has refused to come to the table for negotiations with the US on stopping the massacre.

Going forward, investors will focus on the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data for February, which will be published at 15:00 GMT. The Manufacturing PMI is expected to come in lower at 51.8 from 52.6 in January.

GBP/USD technical analysis

GBP/USD trades sharply lower at around 1.3404 as of writing. The near-term bias turns bearish as spot extends below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which now caps recovery attempts around 1.35. The sequence of lower lows from the mid-1.36 area confirms an immediate downtrend.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) slipping below 40.00 after consolidating the 40.00-60.00 range for almost a month signals building downside pressure.

Initial resistance sits at the 20-day EMA near 1.3530, with a sustained break above that area needed to ease bearish pressure and reopen the 1.3650 region. On the downside, immediate support aligns with the intraday low of 1.3315. A daily close below that level would strengthen the current downswing and open the door towards the December 3 low of 1.3203.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Economic Indicator

ISM Manufacturing PMI

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), released on a monthly basis, is a leading indicator gauging business activity in the US manufacturing sector. The indicator is obtained from a survey of manufacturing supply executives based on information they have collected within their respective organizations. Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month. A reading above 50 indicates that the manufacturing economy is generally expanding, a bullish sign for the US Dollar (USD). A reading below 50 signals that factory activity is generally declining, which is seen as bearish for USD.

Read more.

Next release: Mon Mar 02, 2026 15:00

Frequency: Monthly

Consensus: 51.8

Previous: 52.6

Source: Institute for Supply Management

The Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) provides a reliable outlook on the state of the US manufacturing sector. A reading above 50 suggests that the business activity expanded during the survey period and vice versa. PMIs are considered to be leading indicators and could signal a shift in the economic cycle. Stronger-than-expected prints usually have a positive impact on the USD. In addition to the headline PMI, the Employment Index and the Prices Paid Index numbers are watched closely as they shine a light on the labour market and inflation.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD slumps below 1.1750 as USD benefits from risk-aversion

EUR/USD slumps below 1.1750 as USD benefits from risk-aversion

EUR/USD comes under renewed bearish pressure in the European session and trades below 1.1750 following a recovery attempt earlier in the day. The US Dollar gathers strength and weighs on the pair as investors seek refuge in the wake of Israel and the United States' joint attack on Iran.

GBP/USD targets 1.3500 barrier near moving averages

GBP/USD targets 1.3500 barrier near moving averages

GBP/USD rebounds from the daily losses, trading around 1.3450 during the Asian hours on Monday. The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates an ongoing bearish bias, as the pair trades within a descending channel pattern.

Gold surges on safe-haven demand, rises above $5,400

Gold surges on safe-haven demand, rises above $5,400

Gold benefits from intense risk-aversion on Monday and climbs above $5,400, setting a fresh monthly-high in the process. Tensions in the Middle East remain high as Israel and Hezbollah continue to exchange strikes following the US-Israel joint attack on Iran over the weekend.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple under pressure as key supports face breakdown risk

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple under pressure as key supports face breakdown risk

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple prices trade on the back foot at the start of this week on Monday, after extending losses in the previous week. BTC is on the brink of a breakdown, ETH is capped below key resistance, and XRP risks a crack of the trendline.

The market is paying for insurance, not apocalypse

The market is paying for insurance, not apocalypse

As expected, this morning felt less like a Monday market open and more like a fire drill. Futures screens flickered red. S&P contracts down almost 1%. Nasdaq off 1.2%. Brent leaped 13% through $80. Gold rose 1.6% toward $5350 before paring some gains. The dollar is strutting mildly. The Swiss franc is quietly doing what it always does in a storm, catching some safe-haven flows.

Pi Network Price Forecast: Core team offloads supply, weighing on PI recovery

Pi Network Price Forecast: Core team offloads supply, weighing on PI recovery

Pi Network  hovers below $0.1700, broadly steady at press time on Monday, attempting a recovery after a 2% loss the previous day. Sunday’s decline aligned with nearly 49 million PI tokens offloaded by the Pi Foundation, implying a spike in supply pressure that capped the prevailing four-day recovery.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers