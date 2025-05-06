Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rises past 1.3350 as traders brace for Fed, BoE rate decisions

GBP/USD rises past 1.3350 as traders brace for Fed, BoE rate decisions
The Pound Sterling advanced for the second consecutive day, gaining over 0.65% against the US Dollar amid a scarce economic docket on both sides of the Atlantic. Major central banks like the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England (BoE) are preparing for their policy meetings. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD trades at 1.3381 shy of the 1.34 mark. Read More...
Pound Sterling rallies against US Dollar ahead of Fed-BoE monetary policy
The Pound Sterling (GBP) surges to near 1.3390 against the US Dollar (USD) during North American trading hours on Tuesday. The GBP/USD pair strengthens as the US Dollar declines, while investors await the monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve (Fed), which will be announced on Wednesday. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback's value against six major currencies, falls below 99.50. Read More...
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Hovers around 1.3300 as nine-day EMA caps upside
The GBP/USD pair attempts to maintain its position after registering gains in the previous session, trading around 1.3300 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. Technical analysis on the daily chart suggests a neutral short-term price momentum, as the pair is hovering around the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Read More...
EUR/USD maintains the bid bias below 1.1350
EUR/USD extended its weekly advance on Tuesday but struggled to clear resistance around the 1.1350 level, even as the US Dollar remained broadly under pressure. The pair’s upward momentum appears to be stalling ahead of Wednesday’s key Federal Reserve policy announcement.
GBP/USD trims gains, slips back to 1.3360
The British pound continued to climb on Tuesday, tracking gains across risk-sensitive currencies, as GBP/USD briefly tested the key 1.3400 level amid broad-based US Dollar weakness. Focus now turns to Thursday’s Bank of England meeting, where policymakers are widely expected to deliver a 25 basis point rate cut.
Gold advances past the $3,400 mark
Gold climbed for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, reclaming the $3,400 mark per troy ounce, or two-week highs, as intensifying geopolitical tensions—particularly in the Middle East—continued to bolster demand for safe-haven assets.
Why is the Fed expected to hold interest rates despite Trump’s pressure to cut them Premium
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep interest rates steady on Wednesday for the fourth consecutive meeting. This is despite US President Donald Trump’s repeated comments that rates in the United States are too high and should be lowered.
The Monetary Sentinel: Tariffs and growth outlook bolster a cautious message Premium
A packed calendar of central bank meetings this week will see interest rate decisions from Poland’s NBP, the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, Norway’s Norges Bank, Sweden’s Riksbank, and Malaysia’s BNM.