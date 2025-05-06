GBP/USD Price Forecast: Hovers around 1.3300 as nine-day EMA caps upside

- GBP/USD faces initial resistance at the nine-day EMA of 1.3303.
- The 14-day RSI remains above 50, suggesting a bullish bias is still in play.
- A break below the 50-day EMA of 1.3054 could weaken the medium-term price momentum.
The GBP/USD pair attempts to maintain its position after registering gains in the previous session, trading around 1.3300 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. Technical analysis on the daily chart suggests a neutral short-term price momentum, as the pair is hovering around the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
However, the GBP/USD pair continues to trade above the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds above 50, suggesting a bullish bias is still in play. Further movements will offer a clear directional trend.
The GBP/USD pair faces initial resistance at the nine-day EMA of 1.3303. A successful break above this level could improve the short-term price momentum and support the pair to test the psychological 1.3400 level, followed by 1.3445, reached on April 28 and the lowest since February 2022.
On the downside, the GBP/USD pair could find its initial support at the 50-day EMA of 1.3054. A break below this level could weaken the medium-term price momentum and put downward pressure on the pair to navigate the region around its monthly low at 1.2708, recorded on April 7. Further support appears at the two-month low of 1.2577, recorded on March 3.
GBP/USD: Daily Chart
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.06%
|-0.02%
|0.03%
|-0.05%
|0.06%
|-0.27%
|0.07%
|EUR
|0.06%
|0.03%
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.11%
|-0.20%
|0.13%
|GBP
|0.02%
|-0.03%
|0.04%
|-0.02%
|0.10%
|-0.24%
|0.12%
|JPY
|-0.03%
|-0.10%
|-0.04%
|-0.08%
|0.03%
|-0.21%
|0.06%
|CAD
|0.05%
|-0.01%
|0.02%
|0.08%
|0.10%
|-0.22%
|0.14%
|AUD
|-0.06%
|-0.11%
|-0.10%
|-0.03%
|-0.10%
|-0.31%
|0.04%
|NZD
|0.27%
|0.20%
|0.24%
|0.21%
|0.22%
|0.31%
|0.36%
|CHF
|-0.07%
|-0.13%
|-0.12%
|-0.06%
|-0.14%
|-0.04%
|-0.36%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
