Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains below 1.3000 inside short-term falling wedge

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Remains below 1.3000 inside short-term falling wedge

GBP/USD stays mostly unchanged while taking rounds to 1.2910 during early Thursday. In doing so, the pair remains inside falling wedge formation, below 50-day SMA, while targeting the support line of the pattern.

Considering the bearish MACD and the pairs’ sustained weakness, the Cable is likely to defy the bullish formation by a decline below the 1.2870 immediate support.

Read More ...

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound’s decline set to continue

The GBP/USD pair trimmed Tuesday gains and fell toward the 1.2900 level, holding a handful of pips above this last heading into the Asian opening. There was no particular catalyst for the Pound’s decline, although speculative interest is unwilling to push the pair beyond 1.3000 amid the persistent uncertainty about the future UK relationship with the EU. Trade talks will begin next week, with both parts sticking to their guns. The UK wants a Canada-style trade deal, while the EU demands changes in UK rules to reach a “level playing field.” They have until December to come to an agreement.

Read More ...



FXStreet Indonesian Site - new domain!

Access it at www.fxstreet-id.com