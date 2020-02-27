GBP/USD Price Analysis: Remains below 1.3000 inside short-term falling wedge

- GBP/USD keeps it under 50-day SMA, near to a bullish chart formation’s support.
- 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement can offer intermediate resistance.
- November 2019 lows on the bears’ radar.
GBP/USD stays mostly unchanged while taking rounds to 1.2910 during early Thursday. In doing so, the pair remains inside falling wedge formation, below 50-day SMA, while targeting the support line of the pattern.
Considering the bearish MACD and the pairs’ sustained weakness, the Cable is likely to defy the bullish formation by a decline below the 1.2870 immediate support.
Following that, lows marked during November 2019 around 1.2820 and 1.2770 will gain the market’s attention.
On the upside, 50-day SMA offers the immediate resistance near 1.3030 whereas 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s November-December 2019 upside, at 1.3055, can please bulls afterward.
In a case where GBP/USD prices manage to rise past-1.3055, a confluence of 50% Fibonacci retracement and the pattern’s resistance near 1.3140/45 will be the key as an upside break of which can propel the quote towards 1.3300 area.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2911
|Today Daily Change
|2 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.2909
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2983
|Daily SMA50
|1.303
|Daily SMA100
|1.2982
|Daily SMA200
|1.2699
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3008
|Previous Daily Low
|1.29
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3054
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2849
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3281
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2941
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2967
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.287
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.283
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2761
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2978
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3047
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3087
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD keeps range around 0.6550 amid upbeat Australian Capex data, risk-off
AUD/USD finds little love after Australia's Q4 Capex data release and trades around 0.6550. The headline number missed forecasts, however, estimates for 2020/21 bettered expectations. The risk-off tone in the markets is likely capping the upside in the AUD.
USD/JPY: Risks skewed to the upside after Wednesday's inside day candle
USD/JPY is currently flashing red near 110.30, having hit a low of 110.19 a few minutes ago. The recovery could be extended further, as Wednesday's inside day candlestick pattern indicates the path of least resistance is to the higher side.
San Francisco Mayor Declares State of Emergency, Europe Prepares for Pandemic
Despite no cases, the Mayor of SF declares an emergency. New infections outside China now outpace those inside China. SF Mayor London Breed Declares Local Emergency Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.
Gold: On its way to short-term horizontal resistance
Gold prices take the bids near $1,650, +0.84%, by the press time of early Thursday. With that, the bullion carries its U-turn marked on Wednesday. The yellow metal recently reversed from $1,625 and is heading towards multiple resistances around $1,659.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.