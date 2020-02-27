GBP/USD Price Analysis: Remains below 1.3000 inside short-term falling wedge

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD keeps it under 50-day SMA, near to a bullish chart formation’s support.
  • 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement can offer intermediate resistance.
  • November 2019 lows on the bears’ radar.

GBP/USD stays mostly unchanged while taking rounds to 1.2910 during early Thursday. In doing so, the pair remains inside falling wedge formation, below 50-day SMA, while targeting the support line of the pattern.

Considering the bearish MACD and the pairs’ sustained weakness, the Cable is likely to defy the bullish formation by a decline below the 1.2870 immediate support.

Following that, lows marked during November 2019 around 1.2820 and 1.2770 will gain the market’s attention.

On the upside, 50-day SMA offers the immediate resistance near 1.3030 whereas 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s November-December 2019 upside, at 1.3055, can please bulls afterward.

In a case where GBP/USD prices manage to rise past-1.3055, a confluence of 50% Fibonacci retracement and the pattern’s resistance near 1.3140/45 will be the key as an upside break of which can propel the quote towards 1.3300 area.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2911
Today Daily Change 2 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.02%
Today daily open 1.2909
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2983
Daily SMA50 1.303
Daily SMA100 1.2982
Daily SMA200 1.2699
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3008
Previous Daily Low 1.29
Previous Weekly High 1.3054
Previous Weekly Low 1.2849
Previous Monthly High 1.3281
Previous Monthly Low 1.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2941
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2967
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.287
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.283
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2761
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2978
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3047
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3087

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD keeps range around 0.6550 amid upbeat Australian Capex data, risk-off

AUD/USD keeps range around 0.6550 amid upbeat Australian Capex data, risk-off

AUD/USD finds little love after Australia's Q4 Capex data release and trades around 0.6550. The headline number missed forecasts, however, estimates for 2020/21 bettered expectations. The risk-off tone in the markets is likely capping the upside in the AUD.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: Risks skewed to the upside after Wednesday's inside day candle

USD/JPY: Risks skewed to the upside after Wednesday's inside day candle

USD/JPY is currently flashing red near 110.30, having hit a low of 110.19 a few minutes ago. The recovery could be extended further, as Wednesday's inside day candlestick pattern indicates the path of least resistance is to the higher side. 

USD/JPY News

San Francisco Mayor Declares State of Emergency, Europe Prepares for Pandemic

San Francisco Mayor Declares State of Emergency, Europe Prepares for Pandemic

Despite no cases, the Mayor of SF declares an emergency. New infections outside China now outpace those inside China. SF Mayor London Breed Declares Local Emergency Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

Read more

Gold: On its way to short-term horizontal resistance

Gold: On its way to short-term horizontal resistance

Gold prices take the bids near $1,650, +0.84%, by the press time of early Thursday. With that, the bullion carries its U-turn marked on Wednesday. The yellow metal recently reversed from $1,625 and is heading towards multiple resistances around $1,659.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures