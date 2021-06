Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Pressure mounts on the pound

GBP/USD bears take on the critical support area. Bulls could be encouraged by the development of the hourly H&S . GBP/USD has been pressured in recent trade and is now testing the critical short term support and psychological 1.41 level. However, the prospects of a near term downside continuation are limited by the potential reverse head and shoulders in the making on the hourly chart. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair fell to a fresh two-month low of 1.4069 amid expectations the UK government will delay the final stage of easing lockdown measures, from June 21 to July 19, to enable vaccine rollout . Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation and confirmed the new date. The pair trimmed losses and turned positive with Wall Street’s opening, ending the day just above the 1.4100 threshold. Read more...

Freedom Day, delayed – the Delta COVID-19 variant has been spreading quickly in Britain, causing the vast majority of over 7,000 infections per day. On this background, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce a four-week delay to the last stage of the reopening . July 19 is the new June 21, at least according to The Times. Read more...

