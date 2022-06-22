GBP/USD Forecast: Bears look to dominate after UK inflation data
GBP/USD has met fresh bearish pressure early Wednesday and declined below 1.2200. The risk-averse market environment and soft inflation data from the UK weigh on the pair mid-week and the technical outlook suggests that additional losses are likely in the short term.
The UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Wednesday that the annual inflation in the UK, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), edged higher to 9.1% in May as expected. On a positive note, the Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, declined to 5.9% on a yearly basis from 6.2% in April. Read more...
GBP/USD pares intraday losses to weekly low, keeps the red ahead of Powell’s testimony
The GBP/USD pair refreshed its weekly low during the early part of the European session, albeit managing to find some support ahead of mid-1.2100s and recovering a few pips thereafter. The pair was last seen trading around the 1.2225-1.2230 region, still down nearly 0.40% for the day.
The US dollar regained positive traction amid growing market acceptance that the Fed would stick to its policy tightening path and raise interest rates at a faster pace to curb soaring inflation. In fact, the markets have been pricing in another 75 bps rate hike at the next FOMC meeting in July. This, along with a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade, boosted the safe-haven USD and exerted downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. Read more...
GBP/USD set to suffer an eventual fall to 1.1500/1.1409 – Credit Suisse
GBP/USD has been unable to sustain its break below the 78.6% retracement of the entire 2020/2021 uptrend at 1.2017. However, strength stays seen as corrective ahead of an eventual fall to 1.1500/1.1409, in the view of analysts at Credit Suisse.
“GBP/USD has been unable to sustain its break below the 78.6% retracement of the entire 2020/2021 uptrend at 1.2017 but with GBP holding a top in Trade Weighted Terms and with the USD also expected to stay strong strength stays seen as corrective and temporary.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2264
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.2273
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2426
|Daily SMA50
|1.2531
|Daily SMA100
|1.2911
|Daily SMA200
|1.3214
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2324
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2242
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2407
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1934
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2667
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2155
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2293
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2273
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2235
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2197
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2152
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2317
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2362
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
