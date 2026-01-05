TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD may find the primary barrier at the nine-day EMA

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Falls toward 1.3400 near 50-day EMA
GBP/USD trades with modest losses below mid-1.3400s as geopolitical tensions lift USD

GBP/USD extends its losses for the second successive session, trading around 1.3420 during the Asian hours on Monday. The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates that the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 53 (neutral) has eased from near overbought, indicating that momentum has cooled while remaining above the midline. RSI holds above 50, keeping a modest bullish bias.

The nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) stands above the 50-day EMA, preserving a bullish bias as price consolidates below the short-term average but holds over the medium-term line. This suggests a shallow pullback within the prevailing uptrend. The short-term trend pauses as the nine-day EMA flattens, while the rising 50-day EMA underpins the broader advance. Read more...

GBP/USD trades with modest losses below mid-1.3400s as geopolitical tensions lift USD

The GBP/USD pair opens with a modest bearish gap at the start of a new week and trades just below mid-1.3400s during the Asian session, down 0.10% for the day. Spot prices, however, lack follow-through selling and manage to hold above last week's swing low amid mixed fundamental cues.

Against the backdrop of the protracted Russia-Ukraine war and unrest in the Middle East, the US military attack on Venezuela adds to concerns about rising geopolitical tensions and drives some safe-haven flows towards the US Dollar (USD). This assists the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, to build on its recent recovery from the lowest level since early October and turns out to be a key factor exerting pressure on the GBP/USD pair. Read more...

The EUR/USD pair attracts heavy selling for the second straight day and dives to a nearly four-week trough, around the 1.1670 region, during the Asian session on Monday. Bearish traders now await a sustained break below the 100-day Simple Moving Average before positioning for an extension of the recent pullback from a three-month top, or levels just above the 1.1800 mark touched on December 24.

GBP/USD extends its losses for the second successive session, trading around 1.3420 during the Asian hours on Monday. The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates that the 14-day Relative Strength Index at 53 has eased from near overbought, indicating that momentum has cooled while remaining above the midline. RSI holds above 50, keeping a modest bullish bias.

Gold regains upside traction early Monday as flight to safety prevails on Venezuela turmoil. The US Dollar finds strong haven demand, caps Gold’s upside as focus shifts to US jobs data. Gold’s daily technical setup suggests that more upside remains in the offing.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple extended their rallies on Monday, gaining more than 4%, 6%, and 12%, respectively, in the previous week. The top three cryptocurrencies by market capitalization could continue to outperform, with bulls in control of the momentum.

After a year marked by global economic resilience and ending on a note of optimism, 2026 looks promising and could be a year of solid economic performance. In our baseline scenario, we expect most of the supportive factors at work in 2025 to continue to play a role in 2026.

Meme coins such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe are leading the cryptocurrency market rally driven by the US cross-border operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Dogecoin extends its gain for the fifth consecutive day while SHIB and PEPE take a pause.

