NZD/USD climbs above 0.5800 as risk appetite increases

NZD/USD extends its gains for the third successive session, trading around 0.5810 during the early European hours on Tuesday. The risk-sensitive pair gains ground amid easing concerns about a broader geopolitical escalation.

The NZD/USD pair appreciated as the US Dollar (USD) faced challenges after a disappointing manufacturing survey. The US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) declined for a third consecutive month, dropping to 47.9 in December 2025, the lowest since October 2024, from 48.2 in November and below the expected 48.3. The data indicate a faster contraction in US manufacturing activity, driven by declines in production and inventories.

Traders are awaiting a series of key US economic releases this week, including the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, for signals on the monetary policy outlook. The consensus forecast sees NFP rising by 55,000 jobs.

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) is supported by a cautious tone surrounding the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) policy outlook. Policymakers have signaled the easing cycle likely ended last year after 225 basis points (bps) of rate cuts, while pushing back against expectations of near-term rate hikes. Governor Ann Breman has said rates are likely to stay on hold for an extended period unless there are surprises.