Forex Today: US Dollar retreats as risk mood improves

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, January 6:

After reaching its highest level in nearly a month above 98.80, the US Dollar (USD) Index turned south in the American session on Monday and closed the day in negative territory. The index continues to edge lower early Tuesday as markets remain risk-positive. The European economic calendar will feature December inflation data from Germany.

US Dollar Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.11% -0.66% -0.33% 0.09% -0.84% -0.77% -0.15% EUR 0.11% -0.56% -0.15% 0.20% -0.73% -0.67% -0.04% GBP 0.66% 0.56% 0.32% 0.77% -0.18% -0.11% 0.52% JPY 0.33% 0.15% -0.32% 0.42% -0.53% -0.46% 0.22% CAD -0.09% -0.20% -0.77% -0.42% -0.79% -0.87% -0.24% AUD 0.84% 0.73% 0.18% 0.53% 0.79% 0.07% 0.70% NZD 0.77% 0.67% 0.11% 0.46% 0.87% -0.07% 0.63% CHF 0.15% 0.04% -0.52% -0.22% 0.24% -0.70% -0.63% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Although the US military action against Venezuela caused markets to adopt a cautious stance at the beginning of the week, the bullish opening in Wall Street attracted risk flows. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than 1% on the day, while the Nasdaq Composite gained about 0.8%. Meanwhile, the disappointing data from the US put additional weight on the USD's shoulders. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) declined to 47.9 in December from 48.2 in November, showing that the contraction in the manufacturing sector's business activity continued at an accelerating pace. In the European morning on Tuesday, the USD Index declines toward 98.00 and loses about 0.2% on the day, while US stock index futures gain between 0.1% and 0.4%.

Gold ignored the upbeat market mood and capitalized on the renewed USD weakness on Monday to rise 2.7% on a daily basis. XAU/USD continues to stretch higher and trades near $4,470 on Tuesday.

Following the downward correction in the last week of 2025, Silver gathered bullish momentum and gained more than 5% on Monday. XAG/USD extends its rally early Tuesday and trades near $78.90, rising about 3% on the day.

After falling toward 1.1650, EUR/USD reversed its direction in the American session on Monday and ended the day virtually unchanged. The pair preserves its recovery momentum and trades in positive territory near 1.1750 in the European session on Tuesday.

GBP/USD made a sharp U-turn after falling toward 1.3400 on Monday and rose about 0.6% on the day. The pair continues to push higher and trades at its strongest level since mid-September above 1.3560 in the European morning.

AUD/USD gains traction on Tuesday and trades at its highest level since October 2024 above 0.6730. In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Wednesday, the Australian Bureau of Statistics will publish the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for November.

USD/JPY trades in a tight channel below 156.50 after posting marginal losses on Monday.