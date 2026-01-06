TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

AUD/JPY rises above 105.00 as risk-on sentiment improves

  • AUD/JPY gains ground on increased risk appetite amid easing US–Venezuela tensions.
  • AUD rises as sticky inflation boosts expectations of at least two additional RBA rate hikes.
  • The Japanese Yen may strengthen as expectations grow for further BoJ rate hikes this year.
AUD/JPY rises above 105.00 as risk-on sentiment improves
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

AUD/JPY gains ground for the third successive session, trading around 105.20 during the European hours on Tuesday. The currency cross reached 105.37, a fresh high since July 2024, during the earlier trading hours.

The risk-sensitive Australian Dollar (AUD) receives support against the safe-haven currencies including the Japanese Yen (JPY) amid increasing risk-on sentiment, which could be attributed to easing concerns about a broader United States (US)-Venezuela tensions. Traders await Australia's November Consumer Price Index (CPI) release due on Wednesday.

The AUD also finds support following a recent survey of leading economists cited by the Australian Financial Review (AFR), which suggests the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) may not be done tightening this cycle. The poll indicates inflation is expected to remain stubbornly elevated over the coming year, fueling expectations of at least two additional rate hikes.

The upside of the AUD/JPY cross could be limited as the Japanese Yen (JPY) could gain ground amid rising odds that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will continue raising interest rates this year. BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said the central bank will adjust interest rates as economic conditions and prices develop in line with its projections. Ueda also said the economy is likely to maintain a virtuous cycle of moderate, simultaneous wage and price increases.

Traders may adopt caution amid fiscal concerns over Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s large-scale spending plans to spur growth. Attention also remains on potential currency intervention, as business leaders have urged the government to address the Yen’s weakness.

Risk sentiment FAQs

In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.

Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.

The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.

The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds gains near 1.1750 ahead of German inflation data

EUR/USD holds gains near 1.1750 ahead of German inflation data

EUR/USD clings to mild gains near 1.1750 in European trading on Tuesday, looking to build on Monday's solid bounce from the nearly four-week lows. A broadly weaker US Dollar and a positive risk tone support the pair ahead of the German preliminary inflation data for December. 

GBP/USD hangs close to three-month highs near 1.3550

GBP/USD hangs close to three-month highs near 1.3550

GBP/USD consolidates below three-month highs near 1.3570 in European trading hours on Tuesday. The bullish technical setup on the daily chart, combined with a softer US Dollar and improving risk sentiment, contributes to the latest leg north in the pair. 

Gold stands firm near one-week high; seems poised to appreciate further

Gold stands firm near one-week high; seems poised to appreciate further

Gold sticks to modest intraday gains through the early European session and currently trades around the $4,465 area, just below a one-week high touched this Tuesday. The US military strikes in Venezuela, heightened political tensions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the unrest in Iran, and the protracted Russia-Ukraine war keep geopolitical risks in play.

Solana climbs above $137 as spot ETF demand accelerates

Solana climbs above $137 as spot ETF demand accelerates

Solana price extends gains above $137 at the time of writing on Tuesday, up more than 7% in the previous week. Institutional demand for SOL continues to strengthen, as spot exchange-traded funds recorded positive flows of more than $16 million on Monday, marking the largest single-day inflow since mid-December. 

Think ahead: 2026 in ten charts – Part one

Think ahead: 2026 in ten charts – Part one

2025 was chaotic. 2026 might be even more so, if this weekend’s drama is anything to go by. Sometime soon, the Supreme Court will rule on President Trump’s use of emergency powers to impose country‑level tariffs - and betting markets put the odds of him losing at 70–80%.

Solana Price Forecast: SOL climbs above $137 as spot ETF demand accelerates

Solana Price Forecast: SOL climbs above $137 as spot ETF demand accelerates

Solana (SOL) price extends gains above $137 at the time of writing on Tuesday, up more than 7% in the previous week. Institutional demand for SOL continues to strengthen, as spot exchange-traded funds recorded positive flows of more than $16 million on Monday.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers