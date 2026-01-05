TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

GBP/USD trades with modest losses below mid-1.3400s as geopolitical tensions lift USD

  • GBP/USD kicks off the new week on a weaker note as rising geopolitical tensions boost the USD.
  • The divergent Fed-BoE policy expectations lend some support to spot prices and help limit losses.
  • Traders also seem reluctant to place directional bets ahead of this week’s key US macro releases.
GBP/USD trades with modest losses below mid-1.3400s as geopolitical tensions lift USD
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The GBP/USD pair opens with a modest bearish gap at the start of a new week and trades just below mid-1.3400s during the Asian session, down 0.10% for the day. Spot prices, however, lack follow-through selling and manage to hold above last week's swing low amid mixed fundamental cues.

Against the backdrop of the protracted Russia-Ukraine war and unrest in the Middle East, the US military attack on Venezuela adds to concerns about rising geopolitical tensions and drives some safe-haven flows towards the US Dollar (USD). This assists the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, to build on its recent recovery from the lowest level since early October and turns out to be a key factor exerting pressure on the GBP/USD pair.

However, speculation about interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in March and maybe another later this year might keep a lid on any further USD appreciation. The British Pound (GBP), on the other hand, continues to draw support from easing worries over the UK budget. Moreover, hawkish Bank of England's (BoE) expectations mark a significant divergence in comparison to the Fed and should further contribute to limiting the downside for the GBP/USD pair.

As expected, the Bank of England cut rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.75% in December, with the vote split at 5–4. The narrow vote split pointed to differences within the committee on the back of the recent inflation surprise. This, in turn, forced investors to scale back their expectations for more aggressive easing by the BoE this year, which should act as a tailwind for the GBP and the GBP/USD pair ahead of important US macro releases scheduled at the start of a new month.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.07%0.09%0.14%0.09%0.17%0.14%0.00%
EUR-0.07%0.02%0.11%0.00%0.10%0.07%-0.07%
GBP-0.09%-0.02%0.06%-0.01%0.10%0.05%-0.09%
JPY-0.14%-0.11%-0.06%-0.07%0.01%-0.02%-0.15%
CAD-0.09%-0.01%0.00%0.07%0.09%0.06%-0.08%
AUD-0.17%-0.10%-0.10%-0.01%-0.09%-0.03%-0.17%
NZD-0.14%-0.07%-0.05%0.02%-0.06%0.03%-0.14%
CHF-0.00%0.07%0.09%0.15%0.08%0.17%0.14%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD falls to near 1.1700 due to safe-haven demand

EUR/USD falls to near 1.1700 due to safe-haven demand

EUR/USD extends its losses, trading around 1.1710 during the Asian hours on Monday. The pair loses ground as the US Dollar strengthens on safe-haven demand, driven by a renewed rise in geopolitical risks following the United States’ capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

GBP/USD trades with modest losses below mid-1.3400s as geopolitical tensions lift USD

GBP/USD trades with modest losses below mid-1.3400s as geopolitical tensions lift USD

The GBP/USD pair opens with a modest bearish gap at the start of a new week and trades just below mid-1.3400s during the Asian session, down 0.10% for the day. Spot prices, however, lack follow-through selling and manage to hold above last week's swing low amid mixed fundamental cues.

Gold jumps over 1.5% to near $4,400 on US-Venezuela tensions

Gold jumps over 1.5% to near $4,400 on US-Venezuela tensions

Gold holds sizeable gains near $4,400 in the Asian trading hours on Monday. The traditional safe-haven metal capitalizes on escalating geopolitical risks after the United States' capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Traders will closely monitor developments surrounding the US seizure of Maduro and await the US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index data later on Monday. 

Powerful guide to ISM, building permits, NFP and Silver technicals

Powerful guide to ISM, building permits, NFP and Silver technicals

Next week is important for U.S. markets. We get key economic data that can move stocks, bonds, and the dollar. The main reports are ISM Manufacturing, ISM Services, Building Permits, and Non-Farm Payrolls. Traders will watch these closely.

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

After a year marked by global economic resilience and ending on a note of optimism, 2026 looks promising and could be a year of solid economic performance. In our baseline scenario, we expect most of the supportive factors at work in 2025 to continue to play a role in 2026.

Crypto market outlook for 2026

Crypto market outlook for 2026

Year 2025 was volatile, as crypto often is.  Among positive catalysts were favourable regulatory changes in the U.S., rise of Digital Asset Treasuries (DAT), adoption of AI and tokenization of Real-World-Assets (RWA).

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers