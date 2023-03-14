Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is meeting a 78.6% Fibonacci level

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls about to show their commitments
The GBP/USD price has fallen into a key territory where demand might be expected.
The M-formation is a reversion pattern that tends to see the price drawn to the neckline. The price is also meeting a 78.6% Fibonacci level of the prior bullish impulse which may see a deceleration in the downside for the hours ahead. Resistance at the neckline near 1.2175 could see a rejection and a subsequent downside continuation to fully test the bull´s commitments in the 1.21s. Read more...
GBP/USD grinds near one-month high below 1.2200 ahead of UK employment, US CPI
GBP/USD prods a four-day winning streak near 1.2180, after poking the highest level in a month to 1.2199 the previous day. In doing so, the Cable pair takes a breather ahead of the key statistics from the UK and the US. Apart from the pre-data anxiety, mixed concerns surrounding UK politics and Brexit also probe the momentum traders of the pair, after witnessing the biggest daily jump in nine weeks.
That said, the quote’s previous losses could be linked to the broad-based US Dollar slump. US Dollar Index (DXY) began the week’s trading on a back foot, printing a three-day south-run while declining the most in two months on Monday. With this, the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies traced the US Treasury bond yields as hawkish bets on the Federal Reserve (Fed) reverberate. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.215
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|1.2183
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2016
|Daily SMA50
|1.2131
|Daily SMA100
|1.2026
|Daily SMA200
|1.1899
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.22
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2032
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2114
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1803
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2402
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2136
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2096
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2077
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.197
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1909
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2244
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2306
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2412
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drifts lower from the 0.6700 mark as the market prepares for US CPI
AUD/USD is treading water in the early Asian session after hitting the 0.6700 mark in the last trading session. US Dollar Index (DXY) is on the softer side in early Asian hours, as the market awaits the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release on Tuesday.
EUR/USD bulls cheer drops in hawkish Fed bets above 1.0700 with eyes on US inflation
EUR/USD grinds near the highest level in a month, after posting the biggest daily gains in a fortnight, as the US inflation data loom. The Euro pair cheered the broad US Dollar strength to rally to 1.0741 the previous day before portraying the market’s cautious mood while making rounds to 1.0720-30 at the latest.
Gold retreats on sluggish Treasury yields ahead of United States inflation
Gold fades the previous day’s upside momentum, the strongest in four months, as it makes rounds to the five-week high surrounding $1,910 with eyes on the United States Consumer Price Index(CPI). The XAU/USD snaps a three-day winning streak as the US Treasury bond yields seesaw after a notable slump.
US Department of Justice investigating the collapse of Terra stablecoin: Report
Nearly a year since Terraform Labs first collapsed, regulatory authorities are still pursuing its unfateful stablecoin TerraUSD (UST). The United States Department of Justice is joining the list, which will spearhead another investigation regarding the same.
US Inflation Preview: Five scenarios for trading the Core CPI whipsaw within the SVB storm Premium
What a difference one week makes – from over 50% for a 50 bps increase to borrowing costs to speculation of a halt to any increases in interest rates. The United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, to be published on Tuesday, March 14 at 12:30 GMT, has the final word in setting expectations for the Federal Reserve (Fed) upcoming meeting in March 22. It will be messy.