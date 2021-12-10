Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: How low can sterling go? BOE and Fed promise explosive answers

The GBP/USD pair met with fresh supply on Friday and dropped back to the 1.3200 mark during the early European session, reversing the previous day's modest recovery gains. Expectations that the imposition of fresh COVID-19 restrictions in the UK could force the Bank of England to delay its decision to hike interest rates at its December policy meeting, along with persistent Brexit-related uncertainties, acted as a headwind for the British pound. Read more...

The British pound is barely flat as Wall Street opens, up some 0.07%, trading at 1.3230 at the time of writing. The awaited US inflation figures were released, spurring a jump in US equity markets, despite the downbeat market sentiment in the Asian and European session. The market sentiment is a mixed-bag, though risk-sensitive currencies like the GBP rise. Read more...

GBP/USD has been under pressure amid rising covid cases, Omicron fears and the PM's problems. Is it Delta or Omicron? The answer is unknown but the increase in UK cases and upcoming restrictions have undoubtedly weighed on the pound – and now the BOE is set to react. On the other side of the pond, the Fed is set to accelerate the pace of tapering as the US economy seems to fire ton all engines. Read more...

