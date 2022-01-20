Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds onto the previous rebound above 1.3650

GBP/USD consolidates below 1.3650 amid weaker US dollar, bull cross
GBP/USD is consolidating gains above 1.3650, as the bulls gather pace for the next push higher. That said, the spot is looking to extend the previous day’s rebound from five-day lows of 1.3572, as buyers cheer encouraging fundamental and technical catalysts.
GBP/USD needs to close above D H4 for continuation up
The GBP/USD is bullish now. After a rejection towards 1.3170 zones, the price made a bullish move. Bounce from 1.3615 is playing out and the first target has been made 1.3640. For a bullish continuation up, the price needs to break 1.3650 and we should see 1.3688 as the first target. 1.3732 is the final target. The move down happens if 1.3574 breaks. In that case, the way towards 1.3510 is open. Watch he levels and trade accordingly.
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1350 on firmer yields, ECB Minutes eyed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1350, paring back gains amid a rebound in the US dollar. The US Treasury yields remain lifted on the hawkish Fed outlook and a better market mood. Eurozone Final CPI, ECB minutes awaited.
Gold sits at two-month highs of $1,845 despite firmer yields
Gold price is preserving the previous rally, as it sits close to fresh two-month highs of $1,844 reached in early Asia. The bullish potential in the bright metal appears intact despite the persistent strength seen around the US Treasury yields across the curve.
Shiba Inu price faces tough challenges ahead before SHIB returns to $0.00004327
Shiba Inu price is struggling to break out of the prevailing chart pattern formation as it continues to record lower highs. However, the governing technical pattern projects a 46% ascent toward $0.00004327 if SHIB slices above $0.00003009.
CBRT Preview: USD/TRY poised to run at the slightest sign Premium
The Turkish Central Bank will announce its decision on monetary policy on Thursday, January 20. Markets anticipate an on-hold stance after policymakers slashed the one-week repo rate by 500 basis points between September and December 2021 to 14%.