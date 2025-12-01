Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds higher

GBP/USD holds higher as rising December cut bets fuel Sterling demand

The GBP/USD post modest gains rise over 0.20% on Monday as investors grow confidence that the Federal Reserve might cut rates in the next week meeting, and traders prized in a possible nomination of the White House Economic Adviser Kevin Hassett to succeed Powell at the Fed. The pair trades at 1.3250, after hitting a daily low of 1.3205. Read More...

Pound Sterling trades flat against US Dollar ahead of US ISM Manufacturing PMI

The Pound Sterling (GBP) flattens around 1.3230 against the US Dollar (USD), weakens against other currency pairs, during the European trading session on Monday. The GBP/USD pair consolidates while the US Dollar falls further amid firm expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in its monetary policy announcement next week. Read More...

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Softens below 100-day EMA amid bearish technical setup

The GBP/USD pair trades on a softer note around 1.3225 during the early European session on Monday. Rising bets of a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in December might weigh on the Greenback and cap the downside for the major pair. Traders are now pricing in an 87% odds the Fed will cut by 25 basis points (bps) when it meets next week, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Read More...