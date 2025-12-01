TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds higher

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds higher
FXStreet Team

GBP/USD holds higher as rising December cut bets fuel Sterling demand

The GBP/USD post modest gains rise over 0.20% on Monday as investors grow confidence that the Federal Reserve might cut rates in the next week meeting, and traders prized in a possible nomination of the White House Economic Adviser Kevin Hassett to succeed Powell at the Fed. The pair trades at 1.3250, after hitting a daily low of 1.3205. Read More...

Pound Sterling trades flat against US Dollar ahead of US ISM Manufacturing PMI

The Pound Sterling (GBP) flattens around 1.3230 against the US Dollar (USD), weakens against other currency pairs, during the European trading session on Monday. The GBP/USD pair consolidates while the US Dollar falls further amid firm expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in its monetary policy announcement next week. Read More...

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Softens below 100-day EMA amid bearish technical setup

The GBP/USD pair trades on a softer note around 1.3225 during the early European session on Monday. Rising bets of a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in December might weigh on the Greenback and cap the downside for the major pair. Traders are now pricing in an 87% odds the Fed will cut by 25 basis points (bps) when it meets next week, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Read More...

EUR/USD gives away gains, approaches 1.1600

EUR/USD is now losing some shine and approaches the 1.1600 zone amid modest gains, all following earlier peaks near 1.1650. The US Dollar remains under pressure although it manages to regain some balance in the latter part of the session despite markets growing more confident about a Fed rate cut in December.

GBP/USD loses impulse, returns to the low-1.3200s

GBP/USD now gives away intial gains and recedes toward the 1.3220 zone, barely changing for the day. Cable’s initial uptick comes on the back of further downside pressure on the US Dollar as markets bet on a more dovish Fed in the next few months.

Gold: Next on the upside sits $4,300

Gold is starting the week firmly on the front foot despite receding from earlier two-month highs above $4,260. Traders are leaning harder into the idea of another Fed rate cut, encouraged by recent dovish remarks from officials, and that’s keeping the yellow metal well supported as buyers remain in control.

Binance Asia Head talks about end of a cycle, start of a new era in crypto

SB Seker is head of Asia Pacific at Binance, one of the largest centralized cryptocurrency exchanges. FXStreet interviewed Seker for insight on the four year crypto market cycle, Binance's plans for web3 and crypto users and crypto regulation and adoption in India, Asia.

The Chinese market’s evolution: From revenue engine to innovation laboratory

For decades, Western corporations viewed China as an irresistible promise—a massive, rapidly growing consumer base that served as a straightforward revenue engine and the cornerstone of global expansion strategies for brands from Starbucks to Tesla.

