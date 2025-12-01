GBP/USD Price Forecast: Softens below 100-day EMA amid bearish technical setup

The GBP/USD pair trades on a softer note around 1.3225 during the early European session on Monday. Rising bets of a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in December might weigh on the Greenback and cap the downside for the major pair. Traders are now pricing in an 87% odds the Fed will cut by 25 basis points (bps) when it meets next week, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves revealed the UK's Autumn Budget last week, which includes tax hikes and changes to business rates, benefits, and pensions. The positive sentiment stemming from increased fiscal clarity could lead to a modest relief rally for the Pound Sterling (GBP) against the US Dollar (USD) in the near term.

Technical Analysis:

In the daily chart, GBP/USD trades at 1.3225. The 100-EMA slopes lower at 1.3307, capping topside and preserving the broader downtrend. A recovery would need a sustained close above that average to ease bearish pressure. Price sits in the upper half of the Bollinger envelope as bands modestly widen, pointing to improving momentum. RSI at 52.88 remains above 50 but has eased from 54.94, cooling near-term impulse. Immediate resistance is the upper band at 1.3273, while the middle band at 1.3147 and the lower band at 1.3020 serve as supports.

Staying below a descending 100-EMA keeps bulls on the back foot; a decisive push above the upper Bollinger Band could open the way toward that moving average. Failure to clear the band would keep the pair rotating back toward the middle line within the envelope. RSI holding above 50 supports a mild bullish bias, but a break back under the threshold could drag price toward the lower band, leaving the broader trend tilted south.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)