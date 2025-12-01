TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Pound Sterling trades flat against US Dollar ahead of US ISM Manufacturing PMI

  • The Pound Sterling ticks lower against its major currency peers at the start of the week.
  • UK Chancellor Reeves announces tax hike of up to 26 billion pounds by 2029-30.
  • The Fed is expected to cut interest rates in its monetary policy meeting next week.
Pound Sterling trades flat against US Dollar ahead of US ISM Manufacturing PMI
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The Pound Sterling (GBP) flattens around 1.3230 against the US Dollar (USD), weakens against other currency pairs, during the European trading session on Monday. The GBP/USD pair consolidates while the US Dollar falls further amid firm expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in its monetary policy announcement next week.

During European trading hours, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, posts a fresh two-week low near 99.30.

The CME FedWatch tool shows that the probability of the Fed cutting interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.50%-3.75% in December is 87.5%.

Fed dovish speculation has remained intensified due to weakness in the US labour market, and expectations that the impact of tariffs on inflation remains limited.

Daily digest market movers: Investors await ISM PMI, ADP Employment Change data

  • The Pound Sterling trades lower against its major currency peers at the start of the week. The British currency has come under pressure as traders are increasingly confident that the Bank of England (BoE) will cut interest rates in its last monetary policy announcement of this year on December 18.
  • Investors expect the BoE to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.75% as the latest United Kingdom (UK) data showed signs of further weakness in job growth and slowing inflation growth.
  • In addition to dovish BoE expectations, cooling gilt yields, following the announcement of fresh tax hikes by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves in the Autumn budget report, released last Wednesday, are also expected to cap the Pound Sterling’s upside. 10-year UK gilt yields are down almost 4% to near 4.44% from the November high of 4.62%.
  • In the budget report, Reeves announced that the government will raise taxes by 26 billion pounds by 2029-30 to fill the fiscal gap. Moody’s rating agency has acknowledged the Labour Party’s efforts to reduce the debt, while warning that “execution risks” remain intact. "While the government’s willingness to bring public finances back in line with its targets is positive, execution risks remain high," Moody’s said.
  • This week, the GBP/USD pair will be influenced by a slew of United States (US) data, notably the ADP Employment Change for November, which will be released on Wednesday.
  • The ADP Employment Change data will indicate the current status of labour demand in the private sector. Economists expect the private sector to have added fresh 20K workers in November, lower than the 42K hired in October.
  • In Monday’s session, investors will pay attention to the US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) figure for November, which will be published at 15:00 GMT. The agency is expected to report that the Manufacturing PMI contracted at a faster pace to 48.6 from 48.7 in October.

Technical Analysis: GBP/USD turns bullish after Doubble Bottom formation

On the daily chart, GBP/USD trades flat at 1.3224 and is expected to attract significant bids as a breakout of a Double Bottom formation has set a bullish reversal. However, the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.3265 continues to act as a key barrier for the Pound Sterling bulls.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 52.75 is neutral-to-bullish, reflecting a steady recovery in momentum.

Looking up, the Cable could strengthen if it decisively breaks above the 200-day EMA. Such a scenario could lead the pair towards the October 28 high around 1.3370. On the downside, the November 21 low around 1.3040 will remain a key support level for the pair.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

BoE FAQs

The Bank of England (BoE) decides monetary policy for the United Kingdom. Its primary goal is to achieve ‘price stability’, or a steady inflation rate of 2%. Its tool for achieving this is via the adjustment of base lending rates. The BoE sets the rate at which it lends to commercial banks and banks lend to each other, determining the level of interest rates in the economy overall. This also impacts the value of the Pound Sterling (GBP).

When inflation is above the Bank of England’s target it responds by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is positive for the Pound Sterling because higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls below target, it is a sign economic growth is slowing, and the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit in the hope businesses will borrow to invest in growth-generating projects – a negative for the Pound Sterling.

In extreme situations, the Bank of England can enact a policy called Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the BoE substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. QE is a last resort policy when lowering interest rates will not achieve the necessary result. The process of QE involves the BoE printing money to buy assets – usually government or AAA-rated corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Pound Sterling.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE, enacted when the economy is strengthening and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Bank of England (BoE) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to encourage them to lend; in QT, the BoE stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive for the Pound Sterling.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD hits three-week tops near 1.1650 ahead of US ISM

EUR/USD hits three-week tops near 1.1650 ahead of US ISM

EUR/USD is on the front foot on Monday, climbing to its strongest level since mid-November and holding well past 1.1600. The US Dollar is broadly softer as traders lean into the idea of a Fed rate cut in December, giving the risk complex some extra lift. All eyes now turn to the upcoming US PMI figures to see whether the move has more room to run.

GBP/USD flirts with multi-week highs around 1.3270

GBP/USD flirts with multi-week highs around 1.3270

GBP/USD clocks decent gains and revisits the upper 1.3200s in an auspicous start to the new trading week. Cable’s uptick comes on the back of further downside pressure on the US Dollar as markets bet on a more dovish Fed, which is helping the British Pound keep its footing prior to US data releases.

Gold clinches two-month peaks past $4,260

Gold clinches two-month peaks past $4,260

Gold is kicking off the week with strong momentum, trading above $4,260, or two-month highs. Growing confidence in another Fed rate cut, fuelled by recent dovish comments from policymakers, is keeping the precious metal well supported as buyers stay in control.

Binance Asia Head talks about end of a cycle, start of a new era in crypto

Binance Asia Head talks about end of a cycle, start of a new era in crypto

SB Seker is head of Asia Pacific at Binance, one of the largest centralized cryptocurrency exchanges. FXStreet interviewed Seker for insight on the four year crypto market cycle, Binance's plans for web3 and crypto users and crypto regulation and adoption in India, Asia.

When is the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data and how could it affect EUR/USD

When is the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data and how could it affect EUR/USD

The US Institute of Supply Management Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for November is due for release today at 15:00 GMT. Investors will closely monitor the Manufacturing PMI data to get an overview of overall factory activities.

Binance Asia Head talks about end of a cycle, start of a new era in crypto

Binance Asia Head talks about end of a cycle, start of a new era in crypto

SB Seker is head of Asia Pacific at Binance, one of the largest centralized cryptocurrency exchanges. FXStreet interviewed Seker for insight on the four year crypto market cycle, Binance's plans for web3 and crypto users and crypto regulation and adoption in India, Asia.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers