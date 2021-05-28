Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds gains after hawkish comments

GBP/USD Forecast: Why BOE bullishness is insufficient to stop the dollar
Banking on the Bank of England's bullishness? That might have to wait for after the long weekend as the dollar has fresh reasons to rise. According to the New York Times, US President Joe Biden will unveil a large $6 trillion budget – on top of his ambitious infrastructure plans. The news sent investors away from US debt, lifting Treasury yields and making the dollar more attractive.
Thursday's data releases also supported the greenback. Weekly jobless claims hit a new pandemic low of 406,000 and Non-defense ex-air Durable Goods Orders – the core of the core – surged by 2.3%, reflecting strong investment in April. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: Sterling holds gains after hawkish comments from BoE policymaker
Cable is consolidating after Thursday’s 0.60% jump on comments from BoE policymaker Vlieghe who said that the central bank could raise interest rates as soon as the first half of 2022 if the labor market recovers faster than expected.
Fresh optimism lifted pound although Vlieghe pointed that the BoE’s action is more likely in the second half of the year, with yesterday’s rally marking the biggest one-day gains since May 10 and pushed the price to the upper side of two-week range. Read more...
Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD
GBP/USD - 1.4190. Although cable briefly dipped to a 9-day low of 1.4092 in Asia y'day, price then rallied to 1.4140 in Europe, then to session highs of 1.4218 in NY on hawkish comments fm BoE's Vlieghe b4 retreating on profit-taking.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks. Although cable rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb, subsequent fall to 1.36 70 in Apr signals temp. top is made. Read more...
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.2150 after robust US data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.2150, significantly down on the day, as US Core PCE surged to 3.1%, above 2.9% expected. Other figures also show a steaming hot economy. Earlier, the greenback was underpinned by President Biden's big budget.
GBP/USD extends falls on dollar strength
GBP/USD remains pressured and trades near 1.4150, as the US dollar holds firmer on the session amid higher yields and Biden's spending plan. Concerns about the Indian covid variant offset hawkish BOE comments. US Core PCE beat estimates with 3.1% YoY.
XAU/USD keeps the red below $1900 ahead of US PCE
Gold price is holding the lower ground near $1890, having tested Thursday’s low of $1888, as the US dollar remains firmer amid higher Treasury yields. Hopes for a bigger-than-expected US stimulus package continue to keep the global stocks in a sweet spot.
Polygon bulls rest, but prepare for 50% advance
MATIC price shows the exhaustion of bullish momentum after a massive ‘up only’ rally since hitting a local bottom on May 23. Now, Polygon is likely to retrace to stable support levels before kick-starting another leg up.
US PCE inflation preview: Key asset to watch – Gold
Annual Core PCE inflation is expected to rise to 2.9% in April. Investors will keep a close eye on US Treasury bond yields. Gold looks vulnerable to a deep correction on a strong PCE print.