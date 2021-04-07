Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD getting ready to lose more

GBP/USD Forecast: Ready to move up? Moderna's jabs serve as a boost, the Fed poses a risk
And then there were three – Moderna's vaccinations are joining those by Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca in Britain's battle against COVID-19. The UK already seems to have a lid over the spread of the disease – contrary to France which is under a strict lockdown and Germany, which is about to enter one. The deployment of the new inoculation is set to help contain the spread and reach more people. It also implies the potential for a quicker reopening.
However, GBP/USD depends heavily on movements in US yields. After cable bulls took profits on Tuesday, the fall in returns on American Treasuries helps sterling recover. Investors await President Joe Biden's speech on the infrastructure program, which has higher chances of passing after the Senate parliamentarian ruled it can pass via reconciliation, a quicker process.If the US grows faster, the rest of the world may benefit. Read more...
GBP/USD getting ready to lose more
The British Pound saw three impulsive waves last week, extending the gains into Monday and Tuesday for this week as well. However, the up waves were continuously receding followed by a widespread down bar with very high volume on the 4-hour chart.
The 15-minute chart shows a recent break of yesterday’s low of New York session at 1.3800 just ahead of the London session. This could be a great entry point. On the 1-hour chart, the price shows the same bearish action. The intraday support for the pair lies at 1.3778 ahead of 1.3731. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: Cable dips to one-week low ahead of UK data
Cable holds in red for the second day and fell to one-week low (1.3772) in early European trading on Wednesday, in extension of Tuesday’s 0.53% drop. Recovery stall and subsequent weakness point to a bull-trap above 1.3887 Fibo barrier (38.2% of 1.4238/1.3670) that weighs on near-term action.
Fresh weakness cracked pivotal support at 1.3794 (50% retracement of 1.3670/1.3918 / 10DMA) with today’s close below here to add to negative signals and keep near-term bias with bears. Studies on 4-hr chart are in negative setup and signal further weakness but daily techs are still mixed as momentum remains negative but the action remains within thick daily cloud (spanned between 1.3712 and 1.3795). Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains amid upbeat PMIs, ahead of Biden, Fed minutes
EUR/USD is holding onto gains above 1.1850 as investors cheer a better vaccination schedule in Europe and upbeat Services PMIs. President Biden is set to provide an update about the infrastructure plan and the Fed's minutes may shed light on the bank's next moves.
GBP/USD clings to 1.38 as Britain begins using Moderna vaccine
GBP/USD is trading around 1.38, consolidating its losses and unable to take advantage of the dollar's retreat. The UK begins using Moderna's vaccines, expanding its campaign. Upbeat data underpins both currencies.
XAU/USD bulls turn cautious ahead of FOMC minutes
A combination of factors prompted some selling around gold on Wednesday. An uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and exerted some pressure. Wednesday’s key focus will remain on the release of the FOMC meeting minutes.
Ripple recaptures $1 mark amid a discovery hearing win
Ripple Labs won in a discovery hearing that would force the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to hand over its internal documents on Bitcoin and Ethereum. The XRP price has since risen 23.4% in the past 24 hours, trading above $1.
Stock Market Live: Following PLTR, NIO, CCIV, CCL and lots more amid infrastructure uncertainty
Welcome to FXStreet's Live Market analysis blog for April 7. The team is following the hottest stocks – PLTR, NIO, CCIV, CCL and more – as markets remain upbeat about a vaccine and stimulus-led recovery.