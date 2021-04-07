GBP/USD Forecast: Ready to move up? Moderna's jabs serve as a boost, the Fed poses a risk

- GBP/USD has been bouncing from the lows as the dollar falls with yields.
- The UK's vaccine expansion may support sterling, while the Fed's minutes mean uncertainty.
- Wednesday's four-hour chart is showing the pair bounced off uptrend support.
And then there were three – Moderna's vaccinations are joining those by Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca in Britain's battle against COVID-19. The UK already seems to have a lid over the spread of the disease – contrary to France which is under a strict lockdown and Germany, which is about to enter one. The deployment of the new inoculation is set to help contain the spread and reach more people. It also implies the potential for a quicker reopening.
However, GBP/USD depends heavily on movements in US yields. After cable bulls took profits on Tuesday, the fall in returns on American Treasuries helps sterling recover. Investors await President Joe Biden's speech on the infrastructure program, which has higher chances of passing after the Senate parliamentarian ruled it can pass via reconciliation, a quicker process.If the US grows faster, the rest of the world may benefit.
Demands from conservative Democrat Joe Manchin to keep the corporate tax at 25% is music to investors' ears – and may push the safe-haven dollar down.
On the other hand, optimism from the Federal Reserve poses a risk to GBP/USD gains. The Federal Reserve's meeting minutes may show more members are warming up to raising interest rates sooner rather than later – and that could boost the greenback.
See FOMC Minutes March 16-17 Preview: Growth without inflation?
All in all, the virus situation is improving on both sides of the Atlantic, and the tug of war is yet to end. The pound may have the upper hand on Wednesday.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Pound/dollar has lost upside momentum on the four-hour chart but has managed to recapture the 50 and 100 Simple Movign Averages, a bullish sign. As the graph shows, the price held above the uptrend support line which accompanies cable since late March.
Some resistance awaits at 1.3855, a swing high from last week, followed only by the April peak of 1.3920. Further above, 1.3960 and 1.40 are eyed.
The first cushion is at 1.3755, where the uptrend support line hits the price. It is followed by 1.3740, and then by 1.37.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains amid upbeat PMIs, ahead of Biden, Fed minutes
EUR/USD is holding onto gains above 1.1850 as investors cheer a better vaccination schedule in Europe and upbeat Services PMIs. President Biden is set to provide an update about the infrastructure plan and the Fed's minutes may shed light on the bank's next moves.
GBP/USD slips below 1.38 as US yields tick higher
GBP/USD has slipped below 1.38, extending its losses as US yields resume their gains. The UK begins using Moderna's vaccines, expanding its campaign. Upbeat data underpins both currencies.
XAU/USD keeps the red below $1,740, focus remains on FOMC minutes
Gold edged lower on Wednesday and eroded a part of the overnight gains to two-week tops. The underlying bullish sentiment prompted some technical selling near the $1,745-46 hurdle. Sliding US bond yields undermined the USD and helped limit losses ahead of FOMC minutes.
Ripple recaptures $1 mark amid a discovery hearing win
Ripple Labs won in a discovery hearing that would force the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to hand over its internal documents on Bitcoin and Ethereum. The XRP price has since risen 23.4% in the past 24 hours, trading above $1.
Stock Market Live: Following PLTR, NIO, CCIV, CCL and lots more amid infrastructure uncertainty
Welcome to FXStreet's Live Market analysis blog for April 7. The team is following the hottest stocks – PLTR, NIO, CCIV, CCL and more – as markets remain upbeat about a vaccine and stimulus-led recovery.