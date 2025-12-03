Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD gains ground to around 1.3235 in the early European session

GBP/USD edges higher above 1.3200 as Fed rate cut bets pressure US Dollar

The GBP/USD pair gains traction to near 1.3235 during the early European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar (USD) remains weak against the Pound Sterling (GBP) amid growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will deliver a 25 basis points (bps) interest rate cut at its upcoming meeting next week.

Hopes for a December Fed rate reduction provide some support to the Greenback. Anticipation for a December cut has risen following dovish comments from Fed officials and recent signs of a cooling economy. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, there is nearly an 89% chance of a quarter-point rate cut at next week's meeting.

GBP/USD tepid near 1.3200 as rate watchers look on

GBP/USD cycled around the 1.3200 level on Tuesday as Cable traders keep their heads down during the long wait for further signs of interest rate cuts from both the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England (BoE) heading into the final weeks of 2025.

Markets are expecting a tilt toward further interest rate cuts from both the Fed and the BoE in December. The Fed's next rate call is slated for December 10, with the BoE trailing along on December 18.

GBP/USD steadies near 1.3200 as traders bet on dual Fed–BoE dovish pivot

GBP/USD holds steady near 1.3200 on Tuesday as the US Dollar (USD) registers minimal gains, despite the US economy continuing to show signs of weakness, which could prompt the Federal Reserve (Fed) to ease policy in the December meeting.

On Monday, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported that manufacturing activity shrank for the ninth consecutive month. The ISM Manufacturing PMI in November missed estimates, falling from 48.7 to 48.2, missing forecasts of 48.6. Also, the employment sub-component reaffirmed the low-firing, low-hiring environment, exerting pressure on the Fed to cut rates.