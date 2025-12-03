TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD gains ground to around 1.3235 in the early European session
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

GBP/USD edges higher above 1.3200 as Fed rate cut bets pressure US Dollar

The GBP/USD pair gains traction to near 1.3235 during the early European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar (USD) remains weak against the Pound Sterling (GBP) amid growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will deliver a 25 basis points (bps) interest rate cut at its upcoming meeting next week. 

Hopes for a December Fed rate reduction provide some support to the Greenback. Anticipation for a December cut has risen following dovish comments from Fed officials and recent signs of a cooling economy. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, there is nearly an 89% chance of a quarter-point rate cut at next week's meeting. Read more...

GBP/USD tepid near 1.3200 as rate watchers look on

GBP/USD cycled around the 1.3200 level on Tuesday as Cable traders keep their heads down during the long wait for further signs of interest rate cuts from both the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England (BoE) heading into the final weeks of 2025.

Markets are expecting a tilt toward further interest rate cuts from both the Fed and the BoE in December. The Fed’s next rate call is slated for December 10, with the BoE trailing along on December 18. Read more...

GBP/USD steadies near 1.3200 as traders bet on dual Fed–BoE dovish pivot

GBP/USD holds steady near 1.3200 on Tuesday as the US Dollar (USD) registers minimal gains, despite the US economy continuing to show signs of weakness, which could prompt the Federal Reserve (Fed) to ease policy in the December meeting.

On Monday, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported that manufacturing activity shrank for the ninth consecutive month. The ISM Manufacturing PMI in November missed estimates, falling from 48.7 to 48.2, missing forecasts of 48.6. Also, the employment sub-component reaffirmed the low-firing, low-hiring environment, exerting pressure on the Fed to cut rates. Read more...

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Editor's Picks

EUR/USD extends the recent rally to near 1.1650 amid bullish signal

The EUR/USD pair extends its upside to around 1.1635 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. Signals that the European Central Bank is done cutting interest rates provide some support to the Euro against the US Dollar. ECB President Christine Lagarde noted last week that borrowing costs are at the "right level."

GBP/USD edges higher above 1.3200 as Fed rate cut bets pressure US Dollar

The GBP/USD pair gains traction to near 1.3235 during the early European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar remains weak against the Pound Sterling amid growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve will deliver a 25 basis points interest rate cut at its upcoming meeting next week. 

Gold sticks to intraday gains above $4,200 as dovish Fed expectations undermine USD

Gold sticks to its modest intraday gains through the Asian session on Wednesday, though the uptick lacks follow-through or a bullish conviction amid mixed cues. The growing acceptance that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates again next week keeps the US Dollar depressed near its lowest level since November 13.

Top Crypto Gainers: PENGU, SUI, and PUMP rally as Bitcoin breaks $92K

Altcoins, including Pudgy Penguins, Sui, and Pump.fun secure double-digit gains as Bitcoin rebounds nearly 8% in the last 24 hours to surface above $92,000 amid Vanguard's decision to allow crypto Exchange Traded Funds on its platform.

White House prepares for overruling of IEEPA tariffs

Despite the possibility of a Supreme Court ruling against some of Trump's announced tariffs, exporters should not be mistaken: tariffs are here to stay. The White House is currently preparing alternative policy options.

Top Crypto Gainers: PENGU, SUI, and PUMP rally as Bitcoin breaks $92K

Altcoins, including Pudgy Penguins, Sui, and Pump.fun secure double-digit gains as Bitcoin rebounds nearly 8% in the last 24 hours to surface above $92,000 amid Vanguard's decision to allow crypto Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) on its platform.

