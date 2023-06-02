Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD forecast – 1.2580 aligns as next bullish target

GBP/USD outlook: Cable at two-week high above 1.25 ahead of US labor report
Cable is establishing above 1.2500 mark, in extension of six-day rally from 1.2310 higher base, boosted by hawkish BoE outlook, with the latest acceleration sparked by fresh weakness of the US dollar, as tensions about debt ceiling eased.
Bulls cracked pivotal Fibo barrier at 1.2538 (61.8% of 1.2679/1.2310 pullback) with break here to add to positive signals and unmask key barrier at 1.2679 (2023 high of May 10), although strongly overbought stochastic and fading bullish momentum warn that bulls may take a breather. Read more ...
GBP/USD Forecast: 1.2580 aligns as next bullish target
GBP/USD has been moving sideways in a narrow channel above 1.2500 on Friday, with market participants refraining from making large bets ahead of the all-important May jobs report from the US.
The persistent selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) fuelled GBP/USD's rally on Thursday and the pair reached its highest level in three weeks near 1.2550. The significant downward revision to the first-quarter Unit Labor Costs data, from 6.3% to 4.2%, triggered a fresh leg of USD sell-off in the American session by feeding into dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations. Read more ...
GBP/USD consolidates its recent gains to nearly three-week peak, US NFP report awaited
The GBP/USD pair enters a bullish consolidation phase near a two-and-half-week high touched on Friday and oscillates in a narrow band, around the 1.2530-1.2535 region through the first half of the European session.
The US Dollar (USD) extends the overnight sharp retracement slide from the vicinity of its highest level since mid-March set on Wednesday and remains depressed for the second successive day, which, in turn, acts as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. A slew of influential Federal Reserve (Fed) officials this week backed the case for skipping an interest rate hike and forced investors to scale back their expectations for another 25 bps lift-off in June. This, along with a positive risk tone, weighs on the safe-haven buck. Read more ...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2512
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1.2524
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2472
|Daily SMA50
|1.2449
|Daily SMA100
|1.2298
|Daily SMA200
|1.1991
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.254
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2401
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2472
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2308
|Previous Monthly High
|1.268
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2308
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2487
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2454
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2437
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.235
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2298
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2575
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2627
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2714
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
