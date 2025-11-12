TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD falls towards 1.3100

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

GBP/USD falls towards 1.3100 as UK political tensions weighs on Sterling

The Pound Sterling tumbles during the North American session on Wednesday as reports emerged that Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s leadership was questioned, ahead of the release of UK’s fiscal budget. The GBP/USD tumbles over 0.34% at 1.3105. Read More...

Pound Sterling underperforms as soft UK job data boosts BoE dovish bets

The Pound Sterling (GBP) underperforms its major currency peers, except the Japanese Yen (JPY), on Wednesday. The British currency faces selling pressure amid growing expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will resume its monetary expansion cycle at the December meeting. Read More...

GBP/USD moves below 1.3150 as traders expect BoE rate cut in December

GBP/USD extends its losses for the second successive day, trading around 1.3140 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair depreciates as the Pound Sterling (GBP) struggles amid growing expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will cut interest rates in December. Analysts at Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, and UBS Global Research have shifted their stance and expect the BoE to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.75%. Read More...

